Delhi University’s Miranda House has issued a legal notice to the makers of the Amazon Prime series 'Ziddi Girls'. The college alleges that the fictional portrayal of Matilda House (MH) in the show resembles the institution.

Delhi University’s Miranda House has issued a legal notice to the makers of the Amazon Prime series ‘Ziddi Girls’. The college alleges that the fictional portrayal of Matilda House (MH) in the show resembles the institution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The notice, sent through a lawyer appointed by the university, demands that the trailer be edited to remove the short-form reference ‘MH’. They also insisted that both the college administration and the student union be allowed to preview the series before its release on February 27.

About The Series ‘Ziddi Girls’

Helmed by Shonali Bose, an alumna of Miranda House, ‘Ziddi Girls’ centres on the lives of students at a Delhi college named Matilda House. Although the filmmakers have stressed that the show is fictional, students and alumni argue that the similarities between Matilda House and Miranda House are undeniable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Bose (@shonalibose_)

The decision to pursue legal action was made by an eight-member committee, led by Principal Prof. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, with student representatives also part of the panel.

What Does The Legal Notice Read?

The committee had previously raised concerns about objectionable content in the first trailer, especially regarding the portrayal of women and the institution. While the filmmakers released a revised version of the trailer, the original remains online, prompting the college to demand its complete removal.

Meanwhile, “The college has officially requested that the first trailer be taken down, that the word ‘House’ be removed from the fictional college’s name, and that any reference to ‘MH’ be eliminated,” an official source added that the situation remains unresolved.

Moreover, the legal notice was sent on Monday, and the college is awaiting a formal response from the series’ creators.

ALSO READ: Video: Fire During Chhaava Screening In New Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall Causes Panic, Movie Goers Rush Towards Exit