Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Ziddi Girls’: Miranda House Sends Legal Notice To Makers, Says Any Reference To ‘MH’ Be Eliminated

‘Ziddi Girls’: Miranda House Sends Legal Notice To Makers, Says Any Reference To ‘MH’ Be Eliminated

Delhi University’s Miranda House has issued a legal notice to the makers of the Amazon Prime series 'Ziddi Girls'. The college alleges that the fictional portrayal of Matilda House (MH) in the show resembles the institution.

‘Ziddi Girls’: Miranda House Sends Legal Notice To Makers, Says Any Reference To ‘MH’ Be Eliminated

Ziddi Girls


Delhi University’s Miranda House has issued a legal notice to the makers of the Amazon Prime series ‘Ziddi Girls’. The college alleges that the fictional portrayal of Matilda House (MH) in the show resembles the institution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The notice, sent through a lawyer appointed by the university, demands that the trailer be edited to remove the short-form reference ‘MH’. They also insisted that both the college administration and the student union be allowed to preview the series before its release on February 27.

About The Series ‘Ziddi Girls’

Helmed by Shonali Bose, an alumna of Miranda House, ‘Ziddi Girls’ centres on the lives of students at a Delhi college named Matilda House. Although the filmmakers have stressed that the show is fictional, students and alumni argue that the similarities between Matilda House and Miranda House are undeniable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shonali Bose (@shonalibose_)

The decision to pursue legal action was made by an eight-member committee, led by Principal Prof. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, with student representatives also part of the panel.

What Does The Legal Notice Read?

The committee had previously raised concerns about objectionable content in the first trailer, especially regarding the portrayal of women and the institution. While the filmmakers released a revised version of the trailer, the original remains online, prompting the college to demand its complete removal.

Meanwhile, “The college has officially requested that the first trailer be taken down, that the word ‘House’ be removed from the fictional college’s name, and that any reference to ‘MH’ be eliminated,” an official source added that the situation remains unresolved.

Moreover, the legal notice was sent on Monday, and the college is awaiting a formal response from the series’ creators.

ALSO READ: Video: Fire During Chhaava Screening In New Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall Causes Panic, Movie Goers Rush Towards Exit

Filed under

Delhi University Miranda House Ziddi Girls OTT series

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard