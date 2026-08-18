Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Finally Happening? Zoya Akhtar Confirms Work On Sequel 15 Years Later

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: It had been more than 15 years since Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol gave movie-goers an adventurous and unique road journey through Spain in ZNMD, but now ZNMD 2 could actually be coming into existence. Director Zoya Akhtar has clarified that the production of its sequel is in progress, and fans have got the most solid news about ZNMD 2 ever.

But before getting their bags ready for another adventure through the road, fans might want to wait a little longer. According to Zoya, the project is still in its initial stages and can go ahead only if they are able to come up with a story that suits Arjun, Kabir and Imran after 15 years.

Zoya Akhtar Confirms Work On Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya addressed the possibility of revisiting the much-loved characters.

“We are on it,” she said while discussing the sequel.

The filmmaker did tone down expectations by stating that it is yet unclear what will ultimately happen. The problem lies in finding a creative approach for catching up with the characters in the modern world. The difference needs to be made. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is being considered, though there is no information on production dates or confirmed cast as of yet.

Will Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar And Abhay Deol Return in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2?

The original movie was based on three characters, namely Arjun Saluja, Imran Qureshi, and Kabir Dewan, played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, respectively. The remarks made by Zoya are concerned specifically with the task of getting up to speed with these characters, which makes their current life 15 years later the focus of the sequel’s discussion. Nevertheless, an official casting announcement has not been made yet. The 2011 movie featured Katrina Kaif as Laila and Kalki Koechlin as Natasha.

When Fans Thought ZNMD 2 Was Already Happening

Interestingly, this is not the first time that fans have felt Arjun, Kabir, and Imran would make a comeback. Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay came together to shoot an advertisement for Yas Island in 2025, and the buzz around the film sequel began straight away. The team’s chemistry was such that Zoya admitted some people thought it was a ZNMD 2 trailer.

“People thought it was a trailer,” Zoya recalled. She added that once viewers realised it was a commercial instead, some even expressed their disappointment through her DMs.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Completes 15 Years

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which hit theatres on July 15, 2011, revolved around three friends embarking on a bachelor trip in Spain, each selecting an adventure sport to participate in together. While initially starting off as just a holiday, the film eventually turned into a journey comprising friendship, relationship, fear and personal conflicts.

The movie also became quite successful commercially. ZNMD was supposedly shot with an estimated budget of around Rs 45 crore and grossed around Rs 153 crore at the box office globally. The movie has remained ever popular for the years to come, especially among fans of the friendship and travel genre.

Now, fifteen years down the line, after Zoya’s latest comments on the movie, ZNMD 2 seems closer to becoming a reality than ever before. However, if Arjun, Kabir and Imran ever come back together for their next adventure depends upon how good a story can be found to bring them together.

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