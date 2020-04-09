Zoa Morani recently shared a post after getting tested COVID-19 positive on Instagram. In her post, Zoa Morani lauds her doctors and reveals her experience. Read here—

The entire country has currently reached a sensitive point where there is a sense of fear in the mind of people due to coronavirus pandemic. Though, the government has imposed complete lockdown in the entire country and has advised people not to come out of their homes, still every day the count of coronavirus patients is increasing in the country. Recently, reports revealed that after Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani has been tested positive of coronavirus.

Further, the actor recently shared a long post on her Instagram sharing her experience in the hospital and also shared that her father and sister have also been tested positive. The actor lauded the efforts of the doctors with the nurses, who are taking care of her day and night. She revealed that she can see their discomfort in the suits which they are wearing 24/7 still they are serving all the patients. No doubt, all these police people and doctors are not less than heroes.

She added that her doctor is so full of life that he constantly makes jokes and keep her smiling always. She added that Pranayam and Hot water helps you a lot during this time. While, interacting with a media portal, Zoa Morani revealed that her sister got normal cold and cough some days back, immediately after her she got that the same symptoms. Her sister was normal in the next seven days but her symptoms continued even after that.

On the work front, Zoa Morani has in all featured in many films like Always Kabhi Kabhi, Mastaan, Bhaag Johnny. Recently, Zoa Morani also appeared in web series like Akoori and Bhoot Purva in Zee 5.

