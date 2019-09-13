Food delivery app Zomato is entering into video streaming platform with 18 original shows. The shows will be based on food making which will include reality, comedy, fiction and advice.

Food delivery firm Zomato is all set to compete with Netflix and Prime. A company going to launch video streaming content on September 16. Videos will be available under the new Videos tab in the app and will include more than 2000 videos in a different category too.

Videos will be available in English and Hindi language. Most of the shows will be hosted by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Sahil Shah. The company claims it has around 70 million mostly active user with 1.4 million premium Gold subscribers.

In a recent interview, Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder of Tomato said we are constantly looking for new ways to engage our users around food. Most of our users visit our app several times a week. This presents us with an opportunity to further delight our users using Zomato Originals.

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Zomato: "We will make video content too" pic.twitter.com/pGAX7GTttp — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 13, 2019

Interestingly, Zomato is not going to charge its customers for access to these shows as like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Flipkart are doing so. Moreover, the shows will be themed around food, but in different formats such as reality, comedy and cooking. Check out some title below.

Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor: He is India’s best-known chef. Now you will get to know him as a food expert with under 3-minute daily show.

Bank Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh: She is one of India’s stand-up comedian and food nutritionist. Now she will be teaching us how to get basics food rights.

comedian and food nutritionist. Now she will be teaching us how to get basics food rights. Grandmaster Chef with Sahil Shah: Standup- comedian Sahil Shah has had a brainwave. He will learn old recipes and will be teaching us.

Standup- comedian Sahil Shah has had a brainwave. He will learn old recipes and will be teaching us. Starry meals with Janice: Not only Janice Sequeira by actors like Diana Penty, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao and Armaan Malik will also be seen in this show simultaneously. In this show, the actor will be entering Bollywood kitchens.

Dude, where’s the food with Jordanian: It is lazy and then there is ‘Jordindian Lazy’. You’ll never need an excuse to order-in again.

Race Against the App: Neville Shah, Aadar Malik and Kautuk Srivastava will be racing against the order. They all will be trying to beat each other and making it fun too.

Durga Raghunath, senior Vice-President of Zomato said with shows in both Hindi and English, we hope every corner of India will tune in to Zomato to hone their taste buds.

