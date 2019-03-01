Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the web series Made in Heaven is based on big fat weddings and has been shot at multiple locations in Delhi. The series will star many big stars of the Bollywood industry such as Kalki Koechlin, and many others.

Zoya Akhtar and Vijay Raaz to reunite with Amazon Prime Video Original's Made in Heaven

Director-Actor duo, Zoya Akhtar and Vijay Raaz are all set to make a comeback with Amazon Prime Video Original’s upcoming web-series Made in Heaven.

Leaving a mark with his character in Gully Boy, Vijay Raaz will be seen in a prominent role in the upcoming Prime Original series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Over the years, Vijay Raaz has treated masses with his iconic characters and this time he is set to make his web series debut with Made In Heaven.

Presenting multiple setups with intricate details, the weddings from the show have generated immense curiosity amongst the audience. Shot at multiple locations in Delhi, Made in Heaven provides picture perfect wedding decors.

Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastav, and Prashant Nair along with Reema Kagti collaborate to showcase the various facades of a wedding.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala as the poised and graceful Tara Khanna and Arjun Mathur as the charming and gritty Karan Mehra, Made in heaven chronicles the lives of the two wedding planners.

Supported by Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai, Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jazz, Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi and Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna, the show promises power-packed performances.

Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri, and Manjot Singh amongst others play pivotal characters in the lives of Tara and Karan.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti is all set to release on 8th March 2019.

