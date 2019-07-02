The Academy of Motion pictures Arts and Sciences have invited 842 people to the Oscar Academy. From Zoya Akhtar to veteran actor Anupam Khe to Lady Gaga, Tom Holland, Adele and others have been invited to become Oscar voters.

Motion Picture Academy: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited more than 843 artists from 59 countries as new members to join the prestigious organization yesterday on Monday.

The list included Indian celebrities like Made in Heaven director Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap for Short Film and Animation, writer Ritesh Batra, Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Sherry Bhadra who did visual effects for Hichki and Sui Dhaaga and Srinivas Mohan for 2.0 ad Baahubali: The beginning.

Among new invitees, the familiar faces will be of Lady Gaga, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Jimmy Chin, Tom Holland, and many more. In the announcement, the Academy said that this year will be different! Out of 17 branches, 10 will see more women than men. This year’s class of new members also includes 29% of people of color as per the tweet. The categories are- directing, writing, and producing.

Best. Day. Ever. We're excited to invite these 842 inspiring storytellers to the Academy.

Tweet your welcome using #WeAreTheAcademy today.https://t.co/glplZscerD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2019

Next year’s Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020. In comparison to last year, if most of the invitations are accepted by the artists, The Academy will have 9000 members!

.@AnupamPKher, @anuragkashyap72, Zoya Akhtar, @riteshbatra and visual effects artists Sherry Bharda and Srinivas Mohan among the 842 members invited by the @TheAcademy to join the organisation. — SuSingh (@suhani84) July 1, 2019

Among the Indian artists, Anupam Kher has an extensive career in both Hindi and Hollywood industry, Whereas Akhtar who has been invited in the director’s category was most recently seen in Gully Boy.

Kashyap has been invited to the Short Films and Feature animation category. Lunchbox director-writer Ritesh Batra to is the new name to the invitee’s list.

In the prior years, Indian artist like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Tabu and Anil Kapoor too have been invited to be a part of the prestigious awards The Academy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App