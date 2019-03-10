Bollywood director, Zoya Akhtar who is currently basking in the success of Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has finally made her magazine cover debut as she graced the March 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan. The cosmopolitan magazine took to their social media handle and unveil the cover of this month.

Basking in the success of Gully Boy, the director makes a debut on the magazine cover as she graces the March issue of Cosmopolitan. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has become a rage across the nation making every character resonate with the audience. On the cover, Zoya looks classy as she donned a white dress with minimal makeup and wavy hair left open. Cosmopolitan took to their social media handle and unveiled the cover, “And it’s here! The director extraordinaire Zoya Akhtar is the cover star of our March 2019 issue. What makes it all the more special is that this is her first ever magazine cover! ✨ ”

Raking huge amount of Moolah at the box office, Gully Boy entered the prestigious 100 crores club in eight days. Even before the release of the film in India, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy garnered immense accolades in the coveted Berlin Film Festival. Now, with the recently released Made in Heaven Zoya made her debut in the digital space as well. The Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti creation traces the journey of two wedding planners and unveils the scandalous reality behind the big fat Indian weddings.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial is indomitable a testimony of which is seen at the Box Office along with immense appreciation from Audiences and critics alike.

The woman with the Midas Touch, Zoya Akhtar has wowed critics with Gully Boy with raving reviews making news across all quarters already.

Over the years, Zoya Akhtar is known to treat the audience with a strong male character driven film which has slayed at the box office along with critical acclaims.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

