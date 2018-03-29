In 2013, the Indian film industry paid homage to the 100 glorious years of Indian cinema with the Bombay Talkies, helmed by this generation's most promising filmmakers — Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. Now it is reported that the second installment of the film is titled Lust Stories and instead of a theatrical release, the film will be premiered on the streaming giant Netflix in June 2018.

After the huge success of Bombay Talkies which celebrated 100 years of cinema in a fantastic way, directors Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee will be joining hands once again for a film, but this time it’s for Netflix.The new Netflix original film titled Lust Stories will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala which is said to be somewhat a sequel to Bombay Talkies. The film stars Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and will be available on Netflix from June 2018. In February, Netflix released Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar starrer Love Per Square Foot which was also produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Talking about Lust Stories, Karan Johar who is currently working on directing Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s debut Dhahdak said working on the film was a satisfying experience. “A theme of lust….a new age and dynamic platform…the company of prolific filmmakers…the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended)…Lust Stories breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times! This one is worth the price of a subscription,” he said. On the same, Anurag Kashyap remarked, “The opportunities that a streaming service such as Netflix provides to creators are unparalleled, with the freedom to execute our vision, reach new audiences in 190 countries and tell a memorable story. As audiences move towards enjoying entertainment online, I’m delighted to play a part in welcoming this shift in India.”

“Viewers today demand freedom in how they consume entertainment and since our stories have evolved to reflect modern sensibilities, so should the medium. It’s very exciting to make my Netflix debut with this film, and I can’t wait to see how a world audience receives it,” Zoya Akhtar said in a statement. Meanwhile, Dibakar Banerjee added, ”I feel incredibly lucky to be in this film, in this company, and the fact that this will be seen by people who want to see films with subjects and treatment like this. I already feel a lot smarter, cooler, and maybe more honest. Something traditional theatricals do not make you feel any more”.

