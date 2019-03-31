Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have bagged The Creative Powerhouse Award for Tiger Baby for its gripping storyline and apt setting. Zoya Akhtar continues to rule the box-office with Gully Boy's success. The web series Made in Heaven is presently one of the most loved web series of India. Donning the classy little black dress, paired with strap heels and accessorised, Zoya graced the red carpet.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have bagged a title of ‘The Creative Powerhouse of the Year’ at an award function in Mumbai for their web series’ project Tiger Baby. The honour is all the more special to them as it is the very first award of Zoya and Reema. It was loved and appreciated from all the quarters after giving back to back projects. Zoya Akhtar took to her social media to share a photograph. In the photograph, she can be seen flaunting the trophy. Tiger Baby has garnered accolades for its gripping story line and apt setting. Made in Heaven is currently one of the most loved web series of India. Their maiden venture, Gully Boy created an uproar on the social media as well as struck chords with the masses with its fresh and striking content. Owing to the remarkable projects that have wooed the audience across mediums, the filmmaker duo was honoured with the title.

The first quarter of the year 2019 is about to end and Zoya Akhtar has shined all the way through it with her projects 'Gully Boy' , which smashed the records at the box- office and 'Made In Heaven'. It was being binge watched by the audience, proving to be one of the most successful films and web series of the quarter. Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy's success.

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial is indomitable a testimony. A testimony which was seen at the box office along with immense appreciation from the audiences and critics alike. Zoya Akhtar wowed critics with Gully Boy with raving reviews which made news across all the quarters.

Over the years, Zoya Akhtar is known to treat the audience with a strong male character driven film which has slayed at the box office along with critical acclaims. With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

