As Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy gears to hit the screens on February 14, Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has revealed that the film is not based on rapper Divine. Ever since the trailer of the film has released, the audience, as well as celebrities, are all praises for the film. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role.

The actor who is currently ruling the B-town and box office is none other than Ranveer Singh. With all his charm and versatility in his performances in different movies, Ranveer is already raising the standard of Hindi cinema with each day passing by. After being a villain in Padmavat and cop in Simmba, the star is all set to play the role of a simple boy and teach the real hip hop to Indian masses.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin-starrer Gully Boy is the most awaited film as it is covering a totally different topic from the mainstream cinema. Well, it was speculated that this movie is based upon the life of Mumbai-based rapper Divine, also known as Vivian Fernandes but recently the director of the film Zoya Akhtar cleared the air by mentioning that film is completely a work of fiction and is not a biopic in any way.

Responding to Zoya’s statement Divine also took a stand and mentioned that he never said that the movie is based upon his life but the movie is all about the hip hop and its growth from the streets of Mumbai. Further, he also shared the story about how Zoya Akhtar got the idea of making the film on hip hop by watching one of the videos of and reaching to him personally.

Gully Boy is all set to hit the theatres on February 14 and we can’t wait to see the movie with such an interesting topic.

