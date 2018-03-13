The first look poster of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and hunk Dulquer Salmaan starrer Zoya Factor has been released on Tuesday. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films and is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma.

Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film and Sonam will be essaying the role of Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agent

The first look poster of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Zoya Factor has been unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma. It will be the first time when Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel – The Zoya Factor – which was a best-selling novel. The film will be backed by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films. In the poster, we see Nikhil (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sonam Kapoor (Zoya) reading the novel titled The Zoya Factor.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the Abhishek Sharma film and wrote, “Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan… #ZoyaFactor to release on 5 April 2019… Film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller novel #TheZoyaFactor… Produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films… Abhishek Sharma directs.”The bestselling novel, on which the much-anticipated film is based on, is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and later becomes the lucky charm for the Indian team for the 2010 Cricket World Cup.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan… #ZoyaFactor to release on 5 April 2019… Film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller novel #TheZoyaFactor… Produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films… Abhishek Sharma directs. pic.twitter.com/itGTbwlIyV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2018

According to reports, Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film and Sonam will be essaying the role of Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agent. The film is slated to release on April 5, next year. On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker in key roles.

