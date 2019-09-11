Zoya Factor song Pepsi Ki Kasam: Groovy beats, eye-catching starrer, and must-dance-to anthem song is the recipe to this sure shot party anthem of the year. Crooned by Beeny Dayal, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song Pepsi Ki Kasam is a must watch!

Zoya Factor song Pepsi Ki Kasam: The third single of the film Pepsi Ki Kasam from The Zoya Factor is out now! Crooned by Beeny Dayal, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song Pepsi Ki Kasam is the sure-shot party anthem of this year! Released a few minutes back by the Zee Music company, the song Pepsi Ki Kasam stars Sonam Kapoor, and Dulqer Salman in lead roles. Dancing to the groovy beats and singing to the lyrics, the song is a must-watch!

Sharing pictures from the sets of Pepsi Ki Kasam song from The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor sure looks like a diva in a black bralette, short mini dress, and purple boots. Grabbing headlines with her hot look, Dulquer too looks no less, full of swag, Dulquer, who will be sharing the screennspace with Sonam Kapoor for the first time looks dashing as ever as he dances along with Sonam Kapoor! Sharing pictures from the sets of The Zoya Factor about a few minutes back, Sonam Kapoor has requested fans to wait for their third single from the cricket drama The Zoya Factor.

Captioning the post as- Get ready with your headphones, cause the new song is sure to be on your playlist! Pepsi ki Kasam out today! Talking about the plot of the movie The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan is like no other! The upcoming Hindi language romantic drama film is based on the 2011 cricket world cup which is an adaption of Anuja Chahuhan’s 2008 novel The Zoya Factor. The storyline follows the life of a girl Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) who turns out to be the lucky charm for Indian Cricket team during the Cricket World Cup 11.

Check out the much-awaited party single Pepsi Ki Kasam from the Zoya Factor here:

Apart from Dulqer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor, the movie is set to star Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Udit Arora, Manu Rishi, Koel Purie, and many other stars. The first two songs from the movie The Zoya Factor has received great responses from fans and has crossed millions of views on youtube. the first single- Lucky charm was crooned by Raghuvir Yadav, Shankar Mahadevan and the second song Kaash was sung by Arjit Singh.

