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Home > Entertainment News > Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

Zubeen Garg, who had travelled to Singapore for a cultural festival and was set to perform, died on September 19, 2025. Findings presented at the coroner’s inquiry revealed that he had consumed alcohol before boarding a yacht and appeared unsteady.

Zubeen Garg (Photo: IG)
Zubeen Garg (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 25, 2026 19:01:25 IST

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Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

Zubeen Garg, who had travelled to Singapore for a cultural festival and was set to perform, died on September 19, 2025. Findings presented at the coroner’s inquiry revealed that he had consumed alcohol before boarding a yacht and appeared unsteady. Witnesses said he initially wore a life jacket when he entered the water but later took it off, reportedly because it did not fit properly.

Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled that Garg’s death was caused by drowning, with no evidence that anyone forced, pressured, or pushed him into the water. As reported by Channel News Asia, he also noted there was nothing to suggest that rescuers had intentionally held his face underwater.

Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had earlier expressed concerns about a possible conspiracy behind his death. Addressing these claims, Nakhoda stated that the Police Coast Guard conducted a detailed investigation and found no signs of foul play.

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He further observed that the 52-year-old singer’s alcohol consumption may have impaired his judgment, including his decision regarding the life jacket. According to the inquiry, Garg removed it during his first time in the water. When he went in again, the captain and other passengers urged him to wear it, but he refused.

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Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

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Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

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Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’
Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’
Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’
Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

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