Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Far-Right AfD Readmits Politicians Expelled Over Nazi Remarks

Helferich, on the other hand, sparked outrage after describing himself in a leaked internet chat as "the friendly face of the Nazis."

Far-Right AfD Readmits Politicians Expelled Over Nazi Remarks

Maximilian Krah


The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has reinstated two politicians previously sidelined over Nazi-related remarks, following the party’s significant gains in the recent German federal elections. Maximilian Krah and Matthias Helferich have been welcomed back into the AfD’s parliamentary group after its inaugural meeting on Tuesday.

Krah, a controversial figure within the party, resigned from AfD’s federal executive board last year after stating in an interview with an Italian newspaper that not all members of Adolf Hitler’s SS were “automatically criminals.” His remarks led to widespread condemnation and prompted pressure from other far-right European parties, including France’s Rassemblement National, Italy’s Lega, and the Danish People’s Party. The controversy also resulted in AfD’s expulsion from the now-defunct Identity and Democracy group in the European Parliament.

Helferich, on the other hand, sparked outrage after describing himself in a leaked internet chat as “the friendly face of the Nazis.” While he later claimed that his comments were a parody of left-wing online discourse, the backlash led to his resignation from parliament in 2021.

Despite their past controversies, both politicians have now rejoined the AfD’s newly elected parliamentary group. Their readmission signals a shift within the party, as it continues to align itself with hardline nationalist and extremist elements. The decision to reinstate them was taken during the group’s first meeting in the Bundestag, where it was determined that their exclusion would no longer stand.

Criticisms emerged

Their reinstatement has reignited calls for a ban on the AfD, with critics arguing that the party poses a significant threat to Germany’s democratic values. Carmen Wegge, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), stated that the decision highlights the party’s growing extremism. “The AfD poses the greatest danger to our democracy,” Wegge told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, adding that their return signals a conscious move to push the party further to the right.

Following Sunday’s election, the AfD emerged as the second-largest party in the Bundestag, securing over 20% of the vote and 152 seats. The party’s leadership, including Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, celebrated their success, reaffirming their anti-Islam, anti-immigration stance. Krah, who remains popular among young male voters, is expected to play a significant role in shaping the party’s parliamentary strategy.

Meanwhile, Helferich has pledged to advance a right-wing cultural agenda in his new role within the parliamentary cultural committee, aiming to counter what he describes as “left-wing cultural struggles.” His return, alongside Krah, marks a decisive moment for the AfD as it continues to navigate internal divisions and increasing scrutiny from political opponents and civil society groups.

ALSO READ: Germany’s Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz Wants ‘Independence’ From US, Calls For Replacement For NATO

Filed under

Alternative für Deutschland (AfD)

