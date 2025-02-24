Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Germany Election: Chancellor Scholz’s SPD Concedes Defeat, Calls The Result ‘Bitter’

The loss is a major blow to Scholz’s leadership, which has faced mounting challenges, including economic difficulties and declining public confidence.

Germany Election: Chancellor Scholz’s SPD Concedes Defeat, Calls The Result ‘Bitter’

Olaf Scholz


German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged his party’s heavy loss in the national elections held on Sunday, February 23. The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by Scholz, suffered a major setback as it trailed behind the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Preliminary results indicate that the CDU/CSU bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, secured 28.8% of the votes, emerging as the dominant force in the election. Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) followed closely with 20.2%, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape. The SPD, which has governed under Scholz since 2021, recorded a disappointing performance, prompting the chancellor to take full responsibility for the outcome.

“The election result is poor, and I bear responsibility,” Scholz stated during a gathering of SPD members. Calling the result “bitter,” he conceded defeat while extending his congratulations to Merz. The loss is a major blow to Scholz’s leadership, which has faced mounting challenges, including economic difficulties and declining public confidence.

How Electoral System Works?

Germany’s electoral system operates on a mixed model of direct and proportional representation, where voters cast two ballots one for a local representative and another for a political party, determining seat distribution in the Bundestag. This framework has allowed a diverse political landscape to flourish, with multiple parties competing for influence.

The election featured four major contenders: the CDU/CSU bloc, the SPD, the Greens, and the AfD. The results underscore a growing shift toward conservative and right-wing politics in Germany, with the AfD making notable gains. The Greens, once a rising force, struggled to gain momentum in this election.

As Germany moves forward with a new political reality, all eyes will be on Friedrich Merz and his ability to form a stable coalition. The defeat of Scholz’s SPD marks a turning point in German politics, with the country now facing potential shifts in policy direction and governance priorities.

ALSO READ: Germany’s Far-Right AfD Celebrates ‘Historic’ Election Triumph

Germany Election 2025 Olaf Scholz

