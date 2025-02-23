Germany’s Far-Right AfD Celebrates ‘Historic’ Election Triumph

The party has been widely criticized for its stance on immigration, Islam, and multiculturalism, as well as for its association with revisionist rhetoric regarding Germany’s Nazi history.

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is celebrating what it calls a “historic” victory in the national elections, securing between 19.5 and 20 percent of the vote, according to exit polls. The result marks the strongest national showing for the anti-immigration party, positioning it as the second-largest political force after the conservative CDU/CSU alliance led by Friedrich Merz, which garnered at least 28.5 percent.

AfD’s top candidate, Alice Weidel, addressed a jubilant crowd of supporters in Berlin, proclaiming that the party had “never been so strong on a national level” and was now “firmly anchored” in the German political landscape. Waving national flags, AfD supporters cheered what they see as a significant step toward greater political influence, despite strong opposition from mainstream parties.

The election outcome has sent shockwaves across Germany, a country that has long sought to distance itself from its far-right past. For many citizens, the AfD’s rise signals a troubling shift in political dynamics, challenging Germany’s post-World War II commitment to democracy and inclusivity. The party has been widely criticized for its stance on immigration, Islam, and multiculturalism, as well as for its association with revisionist rhetoric regarding Germany’s Nazi history.

Despite Weidel’s repeated calls for cooperation, CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz has firmly rejected the possibility of working with AfD. The party itself claims to be “conservative-libertarian,” drawing ideological parallels with figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump. Weidel has warned that if mainstream parties continue to refuse AfD’s participation in governance, the party could surpass the CDU/CSU in the next election cycle.

Broader Voter Base

AfD has sought to soften its image under Weidel’s leadership, toning down some of its more extreme rhetoric to appeal to a broader voter base. However, the party remains under scrutiny from state security agencies due to concerns over its radical elements. In the recent campaign, AfD capitalized on social media-driven debates surrounding immigration, climate policies, and Germany’s stance on the Ukraine war—issues that have deeply polarized the electorate.

The party’s support remains particularly strong in former East Germany, where economic disparities and lingering resentment from reunification have fueled dissatisfaction with traditional parties. In some eastern regions, AfD secured over 30 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, in western Germany, the party has managed to gain traction among voters disillusioned with the political establishment.

AfD’s success in the elections represents a significant shift in German politics, raising concerns among democratic institutions and civil society groups. As mainstream parties strategize their response, the far-right’s growing influence poses a challenge to the country’s political stability and future policy directions.

