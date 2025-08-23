Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted that the central bank might cut interest rates as early as its September meeting, marking an apparent shift in tone after months of resisting pressure from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged the Fed to slash rates to support the economy.

Powell explained that the American economy has slowed, growing at just 1.2% annually in the first half of this year compared to 2.5% last year, according to a recent report published by The Associated Press. He also noted a “marked slowing” in US job demand, which experts believe could lead to higher unemployment. These factors are driving the Fed to consider easing borrowing costs to help stabilise growth.

However, Powell also warned that Trump-imposed US tariffs have pushed up prices and could continue to drive inflation higher — a development that makes the Fed cautious about cutting rates too quickly. Currently, the Fed’s key short-term interest rate stands at 4.3%, far above the one percent level President Trump desires.