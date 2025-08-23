LIVE TV
Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence

Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signalled possible interest rate cuts due to slowing growth but must navigate inflation risks and political pressure from President Donald Trump. Powell and Fed officials have stressed on the US central bank's independence despite threats to Fed members and calls for rapid rate cuts.

Fed Chair Powell is facing the challenge of cutting rates amid economic slowdown while maintaining Fed independence against mounting White House pressure. (Photo: X)
Fed Chair Powell is facing the challenge of cutting rates amid economic slowdown while maintaining Fed independence against mounting White House pressure. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 23, 2025 21:30:59 IST

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted that the central bank might cut interest rates as early as its September meeting, marking an apparent shift in tone after months of resisting pressure from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged the Fed to slash rates to support the economy.

Powell explained that the American economy has slowed, growing at just 1.2% annually in the first half of this year compared to 2.5% last year, according to a recent report published by The Associated Press. He also noted a “marked slowing” in US job demand, which experts believe could lead to higher unemployment. These factors are driving the Fed to consider easing borrowing costs to help stabilise growth.

However, Powell also warned that Trump-imposed US tariffs have pushed up prices and could continue to drive inflation higher — a development that makes the Fed cautious about cutting rates too quickly. Currently, the Fed’s key short-term interest rate stands at 4.3%, far above the one percent level President Trump desires.

Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence

Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence
Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence
Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence
Fed Chair Powell Faces New Test Balancing Rate Cuts and Independence

