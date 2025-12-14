Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing controversy after being accused of cheating investors of over Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment arrangement allegedly spanning 2015 to 2023. Against the backdrop of this ongoing dispute, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to announce the closure of her Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra.

While the actor did not specify the reason for shutting down the popular eatery, she shared an emotional note revealing that Thursday will be its last day of operations. The post reflected her sentiments about the restaurant’s journey, leaving fans curious about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Shilpa Shetty Bid Farewell to Bastian

Shilpa Shetty bid an emotional farewell to Bastian by saying how her restaurant played a role in the city’s nightlife. She wrote, “This Thursday brings the close of a remarkable chapter as we say goodbye to one of Mumbai’s most iconic hotspots- Bastian Bandra. A place that created countless memories, unforgettable evenings, and played a defining role in the city’s nightlife is now set for its final curtain call.”

She added, “To pay tribute to this legendary space, we are hosting a specially curated night for our closest patrons- an evening steeped in nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has represented one last time. While we bid farewell to Bastian Bandra, our popular Thursday night event, Arcane Affair, will continue from next week at Bastian At the Top, ushering the legacy into a new chapter with fresh experiences.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bastian Bandra Case

According to an IANS report, Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari has filed a fraud complaint against the celebrity couple in connection with the now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. He has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple cheated him of over Rs 60 crore through a loan-cum-investment arrangement.

A police source further stated that Kothari, who is a director at Lotus Capital Financial Services, claimed the funds he provided for business expansion were misused and diverted for personal expenditure.

Following the registration of the cheating case against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, their lawyer, Prashant Patil, issued a statement to the news agency, strongly refuting the charges. Calling the allegations “baseless,” Patil said his clients learned about the case through media reports and asserted that the dispute is civil in nature. He added that the matter had already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on October 4, 2024, and denied any criminal wrongdoing.

About Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant

The establishment, co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, originally opened its doors in 2016. It was later relocated and relaunched in Bandra in 2023. Beyond its cuisine, the venue has been widely admired for its creative and artistic interiors.