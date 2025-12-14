LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing controversy after being accused of cheating investors of over Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment arrangement allegedly spanning 2015 to 2023. According to an IANS report, Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari has filed a fraud complaint against the celebrity couple in connection with the now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. He has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple cheated him of over Rs 60 crore through a loan-cum-investment arrangement.

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra.
Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 14, 2025 14:47:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing controversy after being accused of cheating investors of over Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment arrangement allegedly spanning 2015 to 2023. Against the backdrop of this ongoing dispute, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to announce the closure of her Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra. 

While the actor did not specify the reason for shutting down the popular eatery, she shared an emotional note revealing that Thursday will be its last day of operations. The post reflected her sentiments about the restaurant’s journey, leaving fans curious about the circumstances surrounding the decision. 

Shilpa Shetty Bid Farewell to Bastian 

Shilpa Shetty bid an emotional farewell to Bastian by saying how her restaurant played a role in the city’s nightlife. She wrote, “This Thursday brings the close of a remarkable chapter as we say goodbye to one of Mumbai’s most iconic hotspots- Bastian Bandra. A place that created countless memories, unforgettable evenings, and played a defining role in the city’s nightlife is now set for its final curtain call.” 

She added, “To pay tribute to this legendary space, we are hosting a specially curated night for our closest patrons- an evening steeped in nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has represented one last time. While we bid farewell to Bastian Bandra, our popular Thursday night event, Arcane Affair, will continue from next week at Bastian At the Top, ushering the legacy into a new chapter with fresh experiences.” 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bastian Bandra Case 

According to an IANS report, Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari has filed a fraud complaint against the celebrity couple in connection with the now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. He has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple cheated him of over Rs 60 crore through a loan-cum-investment arrangement. 

A police source further stated that Kothari, who is a director at Lotus Capital Financial Services, claimed the funds he provided for business expansion were misused and diverted for personal expenditure. 

Following the registration of the cheating case against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, their lawyer, Prashant Patil, issued a statement to the news agency, strongly refuting the charges. Calling the allegations “baseless,” Patil said his clients learned about the case through media reports and asserted that the dispute is civil in nature. He added that the matter had already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on October 4, 2024, and denied any criminal wrongdoing. 

About Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant 

The establishment, co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, originally opened its doors in 2016. It was later relocated and relaunched in Bandra in 2023. Beyond its cuisine, the venue has been widely admired for its creative and artistic interiors. 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bastian fraud caseBastian shilpa shettyBastian SHUTshilpa shettyshilpa shetty fraud caseShilpa shetty restuarant

RELATED News

What Makes PM Modi’s December 15-16 Jordan Visit A ‘Historic’ Milestone? Explained

Why Old Photos Are No Longer Accepted In US Immigration Applications

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day One Ends With Smooth Hyderabad Leg, But What Went Wrong With Salt Lake Stadium?

History Repeats In Kolkata Today As Lionel Messi’s Messy Visit Recalls Pele Era Drama

SpaceX IPO 2026 Explained: How Indians Can Apply and Invest In Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Listing

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Indian Railways To Launch First Fully Made-In-India Hydrogen Train, Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Satya Naidu? Bigg Boss Former Contestant Sparks Chaos At Bastian Bengaluru Owned By Shilpa Shetty, Heated Argument Goes Viral

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

Virat Kohli Lands In Delhi, Internet Abuzz With Lionel Messi Meet Talks

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Expected Features, Design Changes, And All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi Is Insured Up To $900 Million But Why The ‘Insurance’ Factor Is Stopping Him From Playing A Full Match During His India Tour? Everything Explained

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know
Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know
Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know
Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

QUICK LINKS