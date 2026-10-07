Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Which Sale Has Better Fashion Deals For Diwali?

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Diwali shopping is no longer just about comparing two prices on the same product. This year, the bigger battle is between Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, with both platforms pushing fashion, ethnic wear, footwear, beauty and festive shopping.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival begins for all customers on October 8, while Flipkart’s Big Billion Days opens for general shoppers on October 9, with early access for eligible Flipkart members and credit-card holders from October 8.

But if your priority is a new Diwali wardrobe rather than a new phone or television, which sale deserves your attention? Here’s how the two compare.

When do Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days start?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 starts on October 8 for customers, with Prime members getting additional benefits. Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions and EMI purchases, along with additional Prime benefits on select deals.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days begins with early access on October 8 for Plus, BLACK and Flipkart credit-card members. General access starts October 9. That one-day difference could matter if you’re shopping for an outfit that needs to arrive before Diwali.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Which sale has better ethnic wear deals?

This is where Flipkart makes a particularly strong case. Its live Big Billion Days fashion listings are showing deep discounts across kurtas, kurta sets, ethnic jackets and festive wear. Current listings include women’s ethnic pieces at discounts of around 70–80%, with several products marked specifically as Big Billion Days Price.

For example, current Flipkart listings include a Libas printed cotton-blend kurta at Rs 645 against an MRP of Rs 1,999, while several lesser-known ethnic-wear brands are available below Rs 1,000.

That makes Flipkart particularly interesting if your Diwali shopping budget is tight and you want to put together a complete ethnic look without spending several thousand rupees on one outfit.

Amazon, meanwhile, is also going heavily after festive fashion. Its sale announcement includes ethnic and western styles from brands such as Biba and Libas, alongside fashion names including ONLY and The Souled Store.

Edge: Flipkart for aggressive budget ethnic wear; Amazon for branded ethnic fashion.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Which platform has better fashion brands?

Amazon currently has the clearer publicly advertised premium-brand mix. Its Great Indian Festival fashion line-up includes Levi’s, WROGN, Flying Machine, Hush Puppies, Woodland, USPA, Biba, Libas, ONLY and The Souled Store. Amazon is also advertising handbags from Hidesign and Lavie Luxe, along with fragrances from Bella Vita and Beardo.

Flipkart is not short of brands. Its Big Billion Days fashion section highlights names including Puma, Adidas, Campus, Titan, Fossil, Beardo, Aristocrat and Sonata, alongside ethnic and western wear.

But there is a difference in the way the two sales are positioned. Amazon’s offer currently looks more appealing if you’re searching for recognisable fashion brands, while Flipkart’s strength is the sheer range of sellers and price points.

Edge: Amazon for branded fashion; Flipkart for variety.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Where can you find cheaper Diwali outfits?

If the goal is simply maximum outfit for minimum money, Flipkart currently has the more interesting numbers. Its fashion marketplace is showing thousands of ethnic-wear listings, with numerous kurtas and sets priced below Rs 1,000 and some carrying discounts of more than 70%.

Flipkart has also said this year’s Big Billion Days will feature 1,200-plus fashion trends at their lowest prices of the year, with 0% commission across fashion categories helping bring more sellers onto the platform.

Amazon has its own budget route through Amazon Bazaar, where the company is advertising up to 70% off on fashion and examples such as men’s shirts at Rs 199 and women’s short kurtis at Rs 99.

So both platforms can work for budget shoppers, but the experience is slightly different: Flipkart gives you a huge traditional-fashion marketplace, while Amazon Bazaar is the more obvious ultra-budget route.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: What about sarees and festive occasion wear?

Amazon has an interesting advantage here through its artisan-focused sections. The company is advertising discounts of up to 85% on festive sarees from sellers on Amazon Karigar, up to 65% on handloom sarees and discounts on cotton dress materials. That makes Amazon worth checking if you’re specifically looking for sarees, handloom styles or traditional Indian textiles rather than just everyday kurtas.

Flipkart, however, has a much wider low-cost ethnic catalogue, which can be useful if you’re looking for several outfits rather than one statement piece.

Edge: Amazon for curated saree/handloom options; Flipkart for budget ethnic variety.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Which sale is better for footwear and accessories?

Amazon has a clearly advertised footwear advantage this year, with up to 55% off on sneakers and formal shoes from Hush Puppies, Woodland and USPA. It is also promoting handbags, fragrances and accessories from brands including Hidesign, Lavie Luxe, Bella Vita and Beardo.

Flipkart’s fashion line-up includes footwear brands such as Puma, Adidas, Campus and Abros, as well as accessories and watches.

For someone building a complete Diwali look — outfit, shoes, bag and fragrance — Amazon currently has the more clearly defined branded-fashion proposition.

Edge: Amazon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: So, which sale is better for Diwali fashion in 2026?

There isn’t one universal winner.

Choose Flipkart Big Billion Days if:

You want affordable ethnic wear.

You’re shopping for multiple outfits.

Your budget is below Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 per outfit.

You want to browse a very large selection of smaller fashion sellers.

You are looking for aggressive headline discounts.

Choose Amazon Great Indian Festival if:

You want recognised fashion brands.

You’re looking for Levi’s, Biba, Libas, ONLY, Hush Puppies and similar labels.

You’re shopping for sarees, handloom fashion or premium accessories.

You want to combine fashion shopping with beauty and fragrances.

You can make use of Prime or Amazon’s SBI card benefits.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: The final verdict

For budget Diwali fashion, Flipkart currently has the stronger case. Its live ethnic-wear listings show aggressive pricing across a huge assortment, and the platform says more than 1,200 fashion trends are being offered at their lowest prices of the year.

For branded and slightly more premium festive shopping, Amazon has the edge. Its announced fashion line-up is more clearly built around established brands, while its saree, handloom, footwear and accessory offers make it easier to build a complete festive wardrobe.

So if you’re shopping for five outfits on a budget, start with Flipkart. If you’re looking for one or two better-known branded pieces for Diwali, check Amazon first. And before hitting “Buy Now”, compare the final checkout price rather than the advertised percentage discount because bank offers, coupons, membership benefits, seller pricing, size availability and stock can change the actual deal.

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