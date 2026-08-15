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Home > Fashion News > Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

A fresh political row erupted over Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. BJP alleged the song was stopped, while Congress called the claim false.

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:12 IST

A political controversy erupted at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day after the national song, Vande Mataram, was sung in full during the flag-hoisting ceremony. The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi questioned the decision to sing the entire song and tried to stop it. Congress rejected the claim and said no one interrupted the singing.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the controversy was based on a misunderstanding. He said Sonia Gandhi was actually asking for a chair for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been standing for a long time.

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BJP Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain criticised Congress over the controversy. Speaking to NDTV, Hussain said it was “very unfortunate” that the singing of Vande Mataram was allegedly prevented at the Congress office. He also claimed that the song had faced restrictions during earlier Congress-led governments. Hussain further criticised Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for not attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Congress Says Sonia Gandhi Was Asking for a Chair

Congress strongly denied the BJP’s allegations. Jairam Ramesh said there was “no controversy” over Vande Mataram. According to him, Sonia Gandhi was not asking anyone to stop the song.

Instead, she was concerned about Kharge standing for a long time and was asking for a chair to be brought for him. Ramesh also said the entire Vande Mataram was sung at the Congress headquarters and that nobody interfered with the performance.

Why Congress Sings Two Stanzas of Vande Mataram

Ramesh also referred to the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Calcutta on October 28, 1937. He said Rabindranath Tagore had advised that only the opening lines of Vande Mataram should be sung at Congress meetings.

The clarification came after photos and videos from the Independence Day event circulated online, triggering a fresh political clash between the BJP and Congress.

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Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification
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Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

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Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

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Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification
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