Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Disabled Girl from Kandhrapur, Transforming Her Future

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Groups in an act of social service on Thursday, pledged to help a girl name Lovely, who is with disability and hails from Kandhrapur village of Lakhimpur Kheri.

With an unfortunate disability, a crroked left leg and hand, Lovely’s childhood has not been the same as many others of her age.

Ever since, her mother’s death and father’s remarriage, she has been living with her elderly grandparents who are struggling to carry her expenses and provide her education.

In such tough situations, The Adani foundation has stepped up. On Thursday, Mr. Gautam Adani took to twitter to help the girl and her family with the treatment and education.

एक बेटी का बचपन यूं छिन जाना दुखद है! छोटी सी उम्र में लवली और उसके दादा-दादी का संघर्ष बताता है कि एक आम भारतीय परिवार कभी हार नहीं मानता।@AdaniFoundation यह सुनिश्चित करेगा की लवली को बेहतर इलाज मिले और वो भी बाकी बच्चों के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर आगे बढ़ सके। हम सब लवली के… https://t.co/0Zes20UOSu pic.twitter.com/StVhUrk7SU — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 17, 2024

About Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist and the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in India. The Adani Group operates in various sectors, including energy, resources, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, financial services, and defense, among others. Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani started his business career as a diamond sorter in Mumbai before returning to Gujarat to help run his brother’s plastic business. He founded Adani Enterprises in 1988, which initially dealt in agricultural and power commodities.

Under Adani’s leadership, the group expanded rapidly and diversified into various industries. The company is now known for its significant presence in ports and logistics, with the Mundra Port in Gujarat being the largest commercial port in India. Adani’s ventures into renewable energy, including solar power, have also positioned the Adani Group as a major player in India’s energy sector.

Gautam Adani is considered one of the wealthiest individuals in India and globally, with his wealth fluctuating significantly due to the varying fortunes of his diverse business interests. His rapid rise to prominence has been accompanied by both accolades for his business acumen and scrutiny regarding his business practices and political connections.

About Adani Foundation

since 1996, the adani foundation, the community engagement arm of the adani group, has remained deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes throughout india. the foundation has been active in the core areas of education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development, and community infrastructure. its strategies are rooted in national priorities and global sustainable development goals, actively working for a better tomorrow.

