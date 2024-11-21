Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Mike Tyson Once Shared How He Got His School Teacher Pregnant During Jail Time: We Weren’t Using Condoms

Tyson reflected on his initial struggles in prison, where he frequently faced disciplinary issues. However, he eventually adapted, building relationships that made his time behind bars smoother.

Mike Tyson Once Shared How He Got His School Teacher Pregnant During Jail Time: We Weren’t Using Condoms

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson, 55, once shared an unexpected and sensational story about his time in prison, including a claim that he impregnated his GED teacher while serving time.

Tyson, who was incarcerated for three years following a 1992 rape conviction, opened up about his controversial experiences during an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs.

Mike Tyson Studying Behind Bars

During his prison term, Tyson worked towards earning his GED, a qualification equivalent to a high school diploma. Despite failing the test twice, the former heavyweight champion admits his studies took an unexpected turn.

When asked about his personal life in jail, Tyson made a candid revelation: “Yes, I was having sex in jail. A teacher… I had to go to school to get my GED. When I had sex with her, she got pregnant. It was crazy.”

Mike Tyson’s Unfiltered Account

Unfazed by the public audience, Tyson directly addressed the crowd, reiterating, “Hey guys, I had sex with my school teacher, and she got pregnant. We weren’t using condoms.”

This wasn’t the first time Tyson admitted to relationships while incarcerated. In a previous interview with Vlad TV, he shared that he had relationships with a prison counselor and other women, which he claimed helped improve his behavior and reduce his sentence.

From Trouble to Trust

Tyson reflected on his initial struggles in prison, where he frequently faced disciplinary issues. However, he eventually adapted, building relationships that made his time behind bars smoother.

“I got in trouble the first six months, cursing, getting written up. Then I got the hang of it. I started dating one of the counselors—she let me have sex with her. Eventually, I became a star pupil prisoner.”

Despite his misconduct early on, Tyson later passed his GED, and the additional year he had accrued due to bad behavior was waived.

Mike Tyson’s Life in Prison

Tyson described his prison life as surprisingly eventful, “I had a girlfriend and got a girl pregnant in prison. It was just meant to be. I was Mike Tyson, and everyone gave me what I wanted. People think I was tough or cool, but I was just a pig.”

Tyson’s Controversial Legacy

Tyson’s latest revelations highlight the complexity of his time behind bars and his willingness to share his unfiltered truth. These confessions add yet another layer to the controversial life of one of boxing’s most iconic figures.

