Who Is Lee Corso? All You Need To Know As The Legendary ESPN Sportscaster Retires

Lee Corso, the heart and humor of ESPN’s College GameDay, is hanging up the mascot headgear after nearly four decades on air. From a struggling coach to a Saturday morning staple, his final call comes August 30, closing a legendary chapter in college football broadcasting.

Known for his signature catchphrases and spirited mascot headgear picks, he will retire after joining the show at its inception in 1987, ESPN announced on Thursday. His final appearance is scheduled for August 30, during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season. The network also revealed plans for special programming to honor Corso’s legacy.

The Rise of a GameDay Legend

In 1987, Corso was hired by ESPN to join a new college football preview show — College GameDay. What followed was a career-defining turn that turned the once-struggling coach into a beloved icon of Saturday football.

On Thursday, ESPN announced that Corso, now 89, will retire later this year. His final appearance on College GameDay will be during the season premiere on Saturday, August 30.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in an ESPN news release. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

Why Lee Corso Became a Fan Favorite

Corso has been part of College GameDay for all 38 of its seasons, becoming the last remaining original cast member. During that time, the show earned nine Emmy Awards for Outstanding Weekly Sports Studio Program.

While his insights as a former coach added credibility, it was Corso’s charismatic, folksy delivery and unmatched showmanship that truly won over fans. His trademark catchphrase — “Not so fast, my friend” — and his weekly tradition of donning a mascot head to make his winning pick became essential and beloved parts of the program.

One particularly memorable moment came in 2019, when Corso — dressed in an Elvis Presley costume — put on the head of the Memphis Tigers mascot on the GameDay set in downtown Memphis, alongside wrestling legend Jerry Lawler.

The Coaching Years of Lee Corso: From Florida State to the USFL

Before he was a household name in broadcasting, Corso had deep roots in college football. He played both quarterback and defensive back at Florida State from 1953 to 1957. Immediately after his playing days, he began coaching as a graduate assistant at Florida State in 1958.

Corso went on to serve as the quarterbacks coach at Maryland for seven years and then coached defensive backs at Navy for three more before getting his first head coaching role at the University of Louisville in 1969.

In just his second season with Louisville, Corso led the team to an 8-3-1 record, a Missouri Valley Conference title, and a berth in the 1970 Pasadena Bowl — only the second bowl appearance in school history. Two years later, after a 9-1 season, he was hired as head coach at Indiana University.

Coaching in the competitive Big Ten, Corso’s Indiana teams often struggled. Over 10 seasons in Bloomington, the Hoosiers only posted two winning campaigns — highlighted by an 8-4 season and a Holiday Bowl victory in 1979, followed by a 6-5 record the next year. He was ultimately dismissed after the 1982 season with a record of 41-68-2.

After a year off, Corso took over the Northern Illinois football program, guiding the team to a 4-6-1 season. Then, in 1985, he made the leap to professional football as head coach of the USFL’s Orlando Renegades. The team went 5-13 — and the league folded shortly thereafter.

