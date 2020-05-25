32 inch Mi TV vs Realme Smart TV: From price, features to specifications and resolution, take a look at all the details about 32 inch Mi TV vs Realme Smart TV. Compare Realme TV Android (32 inch) and Mi TV Android (32 inch).

Realme Smart TV (32 inch) and Mi TV (32 inch): This won’t be wrong to say that there is no fun in watching your favorite Tv shows, films or web series on a TV set where the display quality is poor. To boost your watch time, it is quite important to entertain yourself with a better quality display and a Smart Tv which actually makes your fun time more interesting. Now to make you enjoy your viewing time, Realme has launched its smart television in India in two screens 32 inches and 43 inches. The television is all set to go on sale from June 2 at 12 pm. Apart from being available on Realme.com and Flipkart, Realme also announced that the television will also be available through offline retailers.

Meanwhile, 80 cm (32 inches) Mi smart TV also beats Realme when it comes to specifications and display quality. From video streaming apps to powerful audio quality, both the TVs satisfies the two major wants of the user- the quality as well as affordability. The Realme Smart 32 inch tv has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels (HD-Ready) and runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. From Amazon Prime Video, Netflix to YouTube all these come pre-installed in the tv priced at Rs 12,999.

Considering the Mi 32-inch Tv, it comes with 1366 x 768 Pixels (HD ready) that accentuate your viewing experience and is equipped with PatchWall 3.0 which acts as a one-stop destination for a variety of video content. From Disney++ Hotstar, YouTube to Netflix, you can switch to any app to view your favorite movie. Moreover, it also features various animations and one-click play, etc at Rs 12,499.

Other specifications of Realme Smart TV include peak brightness of 400 nits, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage for apps. The Television is powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor. Further, it comes with a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound. Moreover, it also supports Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.0. Talking about Mi Tv, it is coupled with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage and is powered by 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU.

Mi TV vs Realme Smart TV (32 inch): Price, Specifications and Features Comparison

Realme Smart TV (32-Inch) Mi 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (L32M5-AI) Price ₹12,999 ₹12,499 Launch Year 2020 2018 Display Size 80 cm (32 inch) 32 inch Screen Type LED LED Features Format Smart Smart HD Technology HD Ready, 1366 x 768 Pixels HD Ready, 1366 x 768 Pixels Width x Height x Depth (without stand) 730 mm x 432 mm x 88 mm 733 mm x 435 mm x 80 mm Weight (without stand) 3.6 kg 3.855 kg Width x Height x Depth (with stand) 730 mm x 469 mm x 161 mm 733 mm x 479 mm x 180 mm Processor MediaTek Quad core 6883 Amlogic 64-bit Quad-core Graphic Processor Mali 470MP3 Mali-450 MP3 RAM Capacity 1 GB 1 GB Storage Memory 8 GB 8 GB Operating System Android Android No of HDMI Port 3 3 No of USB Port 2 2 Wi-Fi Type Support 2.4G 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz) Headphone Jack 1 1 Number of Speakers 4 2 Speaker Output RMS 24 W, DOLBY 20 W

