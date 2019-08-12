Reliance Jio GigaFiber which is set to be launched on September 5, is different than the internet services being used presently. The broadband service aims to offer ultra-speed internet connection that will reach directly into users homes.

JioGigaFiber explained: Reliance Industries on Monday announced to launch superior internet services with JioGigaFiber. The commercial launch of the internet service is scheduled for September 5. This will be a unique internet experience for all the users as they will be allowed to avail multiple services through JioGigaFiber.

Jio will give the ultra-fast internet experience to all the users making surfing, download, upload and other options speedily functional. The speed will be such that the user will be able to get content in milliseconds. Under JioGigaFiber, fibre is the technology or broadband service that will make internet services feasible.

What is Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology?

The new JioGigaFiber service is the technology that will reach users’ homes directly, unlike conventional cables. The broadband service that we use till date requires an additional cable to connect with the broadband cable because the broadband fiber can only manage to reach the building of a user. This affects internet speed in a way that problems like buffering, no internet connection surface quite often. However, JioGigaFiber seems to have broken the taboo with the fiber reaching users’ homes directly, therefore ensuring that they surf with high-speed internet experience.

At present, the inferior cable quality and other glitches delay the internet speed and degrade high-quality internet experience.

Why and how is JioGigaFiber technology better than conventional internet service providers?

JioFiber offers much faster internet experience as users will now be able to download or upload within milliseconds.

Users won’t be required to change fiber networks once the installation has been done as the latest technology has inbuilt features that don’t require the laborious exercise of cable replacement.

The broadband service will enable much faster downloads, uploads, live streaming and other virtual experiences to users.

What are the plans to avail JioGigaFiber service?

As of now, the broadband service can be availed through prepaid option, and once the service becomes a hit among users, it will be available in postpaid plans as well.

