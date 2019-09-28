Aadhar-PAN card linking date extended by Government to December 31: The last date to link the Aadhaar and PAN has been extended by the Government of India.

Aadhar-PAN card linking date extended by Government to December 31: The government of India has extended the deadline to link the PAN card and the Aadhaar card to December 31, 2019. Previously, the deadline to do the same was September 30, 2019. This is the seventh extension of the deadline to link PAN card and Aadhaar card by the Government of India. The previous extension was provided in the month of March when the deadline was extended for a tenure of six months. The Supreme Court declared in September 2018 that the Aadhaar number will be constitutionally valid and it will be necessary to have one in order to file income tax returns.

PAN or the Permanent Account Number is basically a 10-character containing identification value that enables the taxman to link the financial transactions with an individual while the Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) used for the purpose of identification.

Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN card:

Step 1: Visit the Official website of the Income Tax Department of India, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying link Aadhaar present on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields including Aadhaar card number and PAN card number.

Step 4: Verify all the details thoroughly and tap the submit button.

Step 5: The linking of the Aadhaar and PAN card will be confirmed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

How to link Aadhaar with PAN via SMS:

All the taxpayers can easily link their PAN card with their Aadhaar card via an SMS as informed by the Income Tax Department of India.

Send an SMS from the registered mobile number to 56161 or 567678.

The SMS should consist of UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar number> 10 digit PAN card number.

After linking the Aadhaar card and PAN card, you will get a confirmation message.

