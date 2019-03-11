After Realme, Oppo all set to launch its second sub-brand Reno: The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is going to introduce its second sub-brand Reno. the first sub-brand of Oppo popularly known as Realme has witnessed a high scale demand in the Indian market. The first smartphone of Reno is anticipated in April 2019.

After Realme, Oppo all set to launch its second sub-brand Reno: Oppo has declared a new sub-brand which is named as Reno. Oppo’s Global PR head Alex MacGregor tweeted and confirmed about the debut of the latest sub-brand. His tweet said that let’s shake things up a bit. He used a hashtag #OPPOReno in his tweet. Reno is going to be the second sub-brand of Oppo after Realme. Oppo has still not announced the sub-brand Reno officially. The company has still not made any official announcement about the smartphone but rumours are all over the internet that the first smartphone under the Reno sub-brand is going to be a premium smartphone.

Recently, Vice President of Oppo, Shen Yiren declared that the company is going to launch a smartphone on April 10. The unnamed smartphone of Oppo will consist of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and will be powered by a battery of 4065 mAh battery. The smartphone is going to feature a 10x lossless zoom lens. This smartphone with high-end specifications is anticipated to launch under the sub-brand Reno.

Oppo’s step throws light on the growing craze among the Chinese smartphone makers to make sub-brands. In the year 2018, Oppo declared the Realme sub-brand which deals with mid-ranged smartphones. It proved to be a productive step as of now, Realme has experienced a rapid market growth in India. This year Vivo also announced a sub-brand IQOO which produced high-end smartphones for gamers.

Xiaomi also introduced to new sub-brands in the year 2018. Xiaomi Poco phones are premium phones at mid-range prices and the Redmi sub-brand focused on mid-range smartphones with average specifications.

