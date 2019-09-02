Ahead of Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel has launched Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India. Both the devices have been priced at Rs 3,999. Scroll down to know the specifications, plans and everything else you need to know about the Airtel Xstream.

Ahead of Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel launches Xstream Box, Xstream Stick in India starting at Rs 3,999: Days ahead of the much-awaited Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel has finally unveiled the Airtel Xstream in India. The launch has come as the telecom operator’s rebranding drive that carries the improved version of the Airtel TV application. Under the Airtel Xstream, the company has launched Airtel Xstream Box and the Airtel Xstream Stick in India, both available in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The company has also launched Airtel Xstream app and web platform in India. With the revamped Airtel Xstream, the company has promised a better user interface that will provide the users with better content.

The Airtel Xstream app has over 400 LIVE TV channels and 10,000 plus movies from top applications like ZEE5, Hooq, Eros Now, and HungamaPlay. Airtel customers can also access the Airtel Xstream content by logging onto the new www.airtelxstream.in website.

To know more about the Airtel Xstream, scroll down:

Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel Xstream Box will come up with a year subscription to Airtel Xstream app content as well as a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. Those using Airtel Digital TV can also avail the upgraded version with a discounted price of worth Rs 2,249. The Airtel Xstream Box is currently available at Airtel retail stores, e-commerce sites like Amazin and Flipkart and Airtel.in. It will also be available at the retail chains like Croma and Vijay Sales.

The telecom operator has promised that the Airtel Xstream Box set-top box will combine both satellite TV and OTT content, the feature was already available in the Airtel Internet TV set-up box, which was launched in 2017. Apart from that, the users will be given access to the Google Play Store, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube.

Apart from the Bluetooth connectivity, the Airtel Xstream Box comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in Chromecast. Airtel is also competing with Jio Set-Top Box in providing users access to advanced gaming with best high-end graphics.

Airtel Xstream Stick

Airtel Xstream Stick was also launched by the telecom company that offers most of the features of the Airtel Xstream set-up box. It doesn’t give access to DTH channels, however, it provides access toa ll OTT content available via Airtel Xstream set-up box. The Airtel Xstream Stick is powered by Android 8.0 Oreo. It is available exclusively on Flipkart and Airtel.in only. the device is priced at Rs 3,999 in India.

