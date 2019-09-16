Airtel TV All Channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month: Airtel has introduced a new pack for its Airtel digital TV users and it will provide all popular channels and is also named as All Channels pack.

Airtel TV All Channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month: Airtel has launched a new All channels pack for its Airtel Digital TV subscribers which will allow all the customers to get a range of SD and HD channels on their DTH connection. The new All channels pack will be available at a price of Rs 1,315 per month and it includes 226 channels covering all major regional channels. The basic price of the pack is Rs 1315 but after the addition of the network capacity fee (NCF) of Rs 360, the customer will be supposed to pay an overall price of Rs 1675.

As per the reports, the pack is live in the My Airtel App for the Airtel digital TV customers. The screenshots of the lates pack were first shared on the DreamDTH community forum. The p0ack covers all the popular channels as it has over 226 channels. As the monthly cost of the pack is Rs 1675, the annual cost of the entire pack will be around Rs 20,100 which is definitely a big amount.

Airtel TV All Channels pack:

The Airtel All channels pack includes channels from all genres like entertainment, news, infotainment and sports. The pack also includes channels like Colors Gujarati Cinema, ETV 2, Gemini TV HD, Khushi TV, Jaya Max, Surya Movies, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Punjabi, Zee Bangla HD and News18 Kannada.

The pack also contains channels for kids like Discovery Kids, Nick, Disney International HD, Sony Yay and Pogo. The pack also includes premium English movie channels including Romedy Now HD, Movies Now HD, Star Movies Select HD and WB.

The basic thing which the users need to keep in their mind is that all channels pack will not include the SD variants of all the HD channels present in the pack. In order to subscribe to the All Channels pack, customers need to call up their Airtel Digital TV’s helpline number or select and activate the pack via the company’s MyAirtel app.

