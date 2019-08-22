The network service provider Airtel is going to offer up to 1000 GB additional data via its Airtel V-Fiber in order to compete with the Reliance Jio Fiber.

Airtel V-Fiber to offer up to 1000 GB additional data post Jio Fiber launch: Airtel has upgraded three of its V-fiber Broadband plans which now come with additional data. The company is offering the subscribers up to 1000 GB additional data on its Entertainment, Basic and Premium plans with a validity of six months. After six months the company will remove the remaining additional data from the plan. The Basic plan is available at a price of Rs 799 on the other hand, the Entertainment and Premium plan costs Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,599 respectively. Along with the basic plans, all the subscribers will get 200 GB additional data, with the entertainment plan, all the customers will get 500 GB of additional data and with the Premium plan, all the customers will get 1000 GB of additional data.

Under the basic plan of the Airtel, all the consumers will get 100 GB of high-speed data with a speed around 40Mbps. In addition to that, the subscribers will also get unlimited local and STD calls via landline and a free subscription to Airtel’s own Airtel TV premium platform.

The Airtel entertainment plan offers all the subscribers around 300 GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 100 Mbps and it also provides the subscribers with the perks of getting unlimited local and STD calls. All the subscribers get free Amazon Prime subscription for a year and Netflix subscription for a tenure of three months along with Airtel TV Premium and Zee5 subscription.

Under the Airtel Premium plan offer, subscribers will get 600 GB of data with a speed up to 300 Mbps. The plan also includes unlimited local and STD calls. As same as the entertainment plan, the company also provides subscribers with a free Amazon Prime subscription for a year, Netflix subscription for a period of three months, Zee5 Premium subscription along with Airtel TV Premium subscription.

