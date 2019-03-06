Airtel, Vodafone Idea to start 5G trial in India from July this year: As per the official sources, the 5G network trials in India are going to start in July. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have submitted a joint proposal to various vendors including Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia to execute 5G trials in India.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea to start 5G trial in India from July this year: Official Sources stated on March 5, 2019, that spectrum allocation for 5G trial and other field experiments can take place from July 2019. The panel constituted for the execution of the process will soon start working on the quantum of the 5G spectrum. The venue, live demonstrations on speed and latency of 5G and the time period to execute the 5G trial will be soon scheduled accordingly. The telecom service providers will start the trials by July or August. If the trails will be scheduled in July or August then most probably, spectrum auctions will take place in the month of September.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is currently executing the task of appointing an online auctioneer and drafting bid documents or Notice Inviting Application for the auctions. A committee is formed in order to keep a check on the pricing suggested by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

5G is seen as a Business to Business (B2B) service where latency will work as a key element as it will execute the work in milliseconds. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have presented a joint proposal to the vendors like Nokia, Huawei and Ericcson to perform 5G trials in India.

The government has to clear it out that whether it will allow Chinese vendor like Huawei in the trials sponsored by DoT as Huawei is currently facing security breach allegations and the company is banned in some countries.

Department of Telecommunication will consider the way other nations deal the matter. Various telecom service providers and smartphone vendors wanted 5G field trails spectrum for a tenure of one year but DoT has previously stated that 5G trials cannot last for more than 90 days as per network trial rules.

