Airtel, Vodafone's Rs 169 prepaid pack revised: Both the telecom operators including Vodafone and Airtel have revised their Rs 169 prepaid plan due to the competition faced by Reliance Jio. Both the telecom operators are going to offer 1 GB daily 4G data along with a number of additional benefits.

Airtel, Vodafone’s Rs 169 prepaid pack revised: In order to take a stand against the much affordable recharges from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have made some changes in their Rs 169 prepaid plans. Both Vodafone and Airtel used to provide 1 GB data for whole month coupled with unlimited talk time. Now, both the telecom operators are offering 1 GB daily data along with unlimited talk time as per the official apps of Airtel, Vodafone and other mobile recharge apps like Paytm, MobiKwik and Freecharge.

It was previously revealed in a research that India enjoys data at cheapest rates. 1 GB data is available at a global price of $8.53 or Rs 600 while in India 1 GB data is available at Rs 18.5 or $0.26.

Here are the details of the prepaid recharge plan of both Airtel and Vodafone:

Rs 169 prepaid pack of Airtel: The altered prepaid pack of Airtel at Rs 169 provides the user with 1 GB 4G daily data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS daily. The validity of the prepaid plan is 28 days. The recharge provides with many additional benefits like unlimited roaming calls and STD calls along with free one-month subscription of Airtel TV and Wynk music app.

Rs 169 prepaid pack of Vodafone: Rs 169 pack of Vodafone offers 1 GB 4G daily data and the plan is valid for 28 days. The prepaid pack includes 100 daily SMS, free roaming calls and STD calls along with access to the Vodafone Play app.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More