Amazon accidentally sells Moto Z4 before its official launch, buyer posts unboxing video online: Leaked specification of upcoming devices are not something new for tech buffs, but this time, the things have gone way ahead. A report in Droid Life recently noted that a guy bought Motorola's forthcoming Moto Z4, which is yet to be announced by the phone maker company.

Amazon accidentally sells Moto Z4 before its official launch, buyer posts unboxing video online: Leaked specification of upcoming devices are not something new for tech buffs, but this time, the things have gone way ahead. A report in Droid Life recently noted that a guy bought Motorola’s forthcoming Moto Z4, which is yet to be announced by the phone maker company. Amazon not only listed the Moto Z4 on its website but also of offered it for sale immediately for a brief period of the time. A man then ordered the device and it immediately got delivered at his residence.

Those who don’t believe the story can also check the video uploaded by the guy on Youtube while unboxing the device. The buyer has also provided all sorts of information about the Moto Z4 on Reddit. Moto Z4 is Motorola’s latest MotoMod-ready device. The advanced user who ordered the Moto Z4 received the device along with has a 360-degree camera MotoMod that the phone-makers are clearly providing for free with the users.

The Amazon listing, which has now been removed from the site, showed that Moto Z4 features a 6.4-inch OLED screen at a resolution of 2340 x 1080. The device will cost $499.99 and will come up with several preloaded company’s application and also Alexa.

It also features 128GB of built-in storage (expandable with microSD), 4GB of RAM, a 3,600mAh battery, and a headphone jack. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor.

Coming to the cameras, the 48-MP rear camera can be processed down to 12-MP with Motorola’s “Quad Pixel” technology. The front camera of Moto Z4 has the 25-MP camera.

For all the latest Latest Gadgets News News, download NewsX App