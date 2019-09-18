Amazon Alexa is now available in both Hindi and Hinglish, according to reports. These new language features in Alexa will be helpful for multilingual households.

The super amazing Amazon Alexa will now be able to entertain you even in your own national language. Yes, Alexa is now available in Hindi as well as in Hinglish versions. If you ask your Amazon Alexa anything in Hindi, she will be able to respond to that query in both Hindi and Hinglish. The new Hindi version of Alexa to introduce itself may even say, “Namaste, main Alexa hoon. Naam toh suna hi hoga”.

Vice President and Head Scientist, Alexa AI, Rohit Prasad, said that it was a long journey for Amazon to get to this feat. He revealed that to make Alexa learn Hindi and speak the language better, they had to make a skill. Prasad also said that Deep learning mechanism and working in Indian English for more than two years has helped Alexa learn the language. However, as this was something very new, Alexa had to learn Devanagari script from scratch to become an expert in the language.

How to use Alexa in Hindi?

All users simply have to change the language in the backend to use Alexa in Hindi. Soon after the language in the backend has been changed, Alexa will be able to respond in Hindi seamlessly.

