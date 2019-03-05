Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: As the Amazon Fab Phones Fest has started, customers can avail huge discounts on their favourite smartphones and accessories. From Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Apple iPhone X, all the smartphones are available at huge discounts.

E-commerce website Amazon has announced Fab Phones Fest sale which will go on till March 7 2019. The sale started on March 5 and offers a discount of 40% on various mobiles and accessories. The sale also provides a 5% instant discount to Debit and Credit card holders of the HDFC Bank. Customers can also avail an additional discount up to Rs 9,000 on exchanging their old smartphones for a brand new one.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at Rs 48,900 after a discount of Rs 13,600 and will be available in three different colour options i.e., Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Honour 8X is available at a price of Rs 14,499 after a discount of Rs 3,500. The original price of the Honor 8X is Rs 17,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and it is available in Navy Blue, Red, Midnight Black and Blue colour options.

The second generation Android One smartphone Xiaomi Mi A2 can be availed at Rs 11,999 after a discount of Rs 5,500. The phone is available in five colour options including Rose Gold, Black, Red, Blue and Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be availed at Rs 39,990 after a discount of Rs 4,000. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available in three colour options including Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Midnight Black.

Apple iPhone X’s 64 GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 74,999 after a discount of Rs 16,901. The original price of the iPhone X’s 64 GB variant is Rs 91,900. The phone will be available in two colour options i.e., Silver and Space Grey.

