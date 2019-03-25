Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: E-commerce website Amazon has announced its Fab Phones Fest sale, which will go on till March 28, 2019. During the sale, Amazon will be offering up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories.

E-commerce website Amazon has announced its Fab Phones Fest sale, which will go on till March 28, 2019. During the sale, Amazon will be offering up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories. The website is also offering special discounts to State Bank of India (SBI) credit card customers, who can avail five per cent cashback on converting the purchases to EMIs.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Honor 8X at Rs 13,999

The Honor 8X has 6.5 inches Notch Display with 91% screen to body ratio. The smartphone sports 20-megapixel dual AI camera with features like super slow motion photography, screen recognition, and anti-shake technology for night shots. Honor 8X is powered by 3750mAh powerful battery and runs on Octa-core HI Silicon Kirin 710 chipset and GPU Turbo. The smartphone comes in three variants, 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storages respectively.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Redmi Y2 at 7,999

The smartphone sports 5.99-inch HD+ full-screen display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. Redmi Y2 is packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. Y2 features dual nano-SIM technology with dual sim standby mode. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor. The smartphone is powered by 3080 mAH powerful Lithium Polymer battery.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 11,999

Redmi note 5 Pro features 12MP+5MP dual rear camera with portrait mode, PDAF, HDR, flashlight. It sports 20-megapixel selfie camera with portrait mode. The smartphone features 5.99-inch Full High definition display with the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels Note 5 Pro sports 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB It runs on Android 7.1.1 operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and Adreno 509 GPU. The smartphone is powered by 4000mAH powerful lithium-ion battery

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: RealmeU1 at Rs 9,999

Realme U1 features AI 25- megapixel Selfie Camera with SONY Flagship IMX 576 sensor It also sports 13MP+2MP AI Dual Rear Camera which supports Slo-Mo Video, Bokeh Effect and Portrait Lighting The smartphone has a 6.3-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Realme U1 sports 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone comes with a finger Print Sensor on the back panel along with AI Face Unlock It runs on Android 8.1 based on Color OS 5.2 operating system with 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 Octa Core CPU and Mali-G72 GPU Realme U1 is powered by 3500mAH powerful Li-ion Polymer battery with AI Power Master

