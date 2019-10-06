Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale has started from October 5, Saturday, 2019, and there are a lot of smartphone deals one can go for. Have a look.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is back with huge discounts on smartphones like OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20i, Vivo V15 and Redmi 7A. The five-day sale started on October 5, Saturday, 2019 and will go on till October 9, Wednesday, 2019. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale also brings a lot of exciting exchange offers on popular smartphones. Mobile covers, cases, and cables will also be available at huge discounts. As per the official website of Amazon, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale brings the all-new OnePlus 7’s 6 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB internal storage at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 from its original price of Rs 32,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 7 along with 256 GB internal storage will be available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 instead of its original price of Rs 32,999. There is also a discount on OnePlus 7’s 8 GB RAM along with 256 GB internal storage, as it will be available at a price of Rs 48,999.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale also introduces the Redmi 7A at an unbelievably discounted price of Rs 4,999 for its 2 GB RAM along with 16 GB internal storage variant and the 32 GB storage variant will come at a price of Rs 5,799. The Redmi 7A’s 2 GB RAM along with 16 GB internal storage variant’s original price is Rs 5,999 and it is available at a whopping discount of Rs 1000.

The Honor 20i will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 instead of its original price which is Rs 14,999. The Vivo V15 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990 instead of its original price of Rs 19,990.

