Two e-commerce multinational giants, Flipkart and Amazon have announced the Independence sale 2019. The sale will commence on both flatforms from 8 August till 10th and 11th August respectively.

The two e-commerce multinational giants, Flipkart and Amazon, are ready for their upcoming sales for Independence Day 2O19. The sale will kick off from 8 August. On Amazon the sale will end on 11th August while Flipkart will host the sale till 10th August It is expected that the products will be available at a discounted price. There, we will see exclusive deals and offers on various categories like electronics, mobiles, clothes and groceries. Before making any transaction, customers need to be aware of many things. Instead of being greedy, customers have to double-check the price and read all the details before claiming that product.

What needs to be done?

1) Before claiming any product, customers have to read all schemes related to that product to get the right benefits.

2) Check the original price of the product.

3) To know the actual price, Kindly check the product’s official website.

Things to remember before going for exchange offers

1) Majority of the smartphones will be available in the sale on an exchange offers. So, before going it check the policy of the site as the exchange value depends on your current device condition.

2) To avail the exchange offer, customers need to enter the brand name and model number of the phone.

Renewed and Refurbished phones

1) Many renewed or refurbished smartphones went for sales, so before claiming them check all the relevant details and site policy.

2) Moreover, companies like Apple also put their old mobile phones on sale at lower prices. Before claiming any of them, check the reviews and double-check the offers which are available for that particular model.

