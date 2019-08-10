Amazon Freedom Day Sale 2019: India's one of the largest e-commerce site Amazon India Freedom Sale has begun yesterday and will end on August 11. Given below is the Best offers available on 4K UHD TVs.

Amazon Freedom Day Sale 2019: Amazon India Freedom Sale is all up from August 8 and will end on August 11. This is the best time for the consumers to grab offers. Amazon is attracting the consumers giving consumers a chance of early chance to celebrate Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Eid-al-Adha.

India’s one of the largest e-commerce site e Amazon India Freedom Sale which began yesterday has a large number of deals on smartphones, TVs are becoming an equally interesting segment. With electronics remains to be the most sought-after category on Indian e-commerce platforms Amazon during its four-day sale is offering up to 50 percent off on televisions. In addition, the consumers will get 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank Credit Cards.

TCL 43-inch 4K TV

TCL is offering its 43-inch 4K UHD TV at a discounted price of Rs 23,390. TCL 43-inch 4K TV is one of the cheapest 43-inch television to offering 4K resolution. There is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 from SBI Bank.

Kodak 43-inch 4K Smart TV

Amazon during its four-day sale is offering Kodak 43-inch 4K Smart TV at a discount price of Rs 21,999. The TV is available at a discount of 45 percent from its launch price.

Samsung 4K Smart TV

The 4K UHD Smart TV from Samsung which offers two HDMI ports and one USB port for connectivity is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 on Amazon India. The TV is available at a discount of 45 percent from its launch price.

LG TV deals

LG’s 55-inch LED TV which has a 4K UHD panel with 50Hz refresh rate is available at a for Rs 59,999, a discount of 33 percent on its market price. Also, LG is offering one year warranty on its 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV.

Sanyo TV deal

Sanyo is offering 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV which comes pre-installed with Google apps and has 20W sound output is available at Amazon at Rs 29,999.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App