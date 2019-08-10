Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Amazon Freedom sale 2019 has been started on Aug 8, 2019, and it will be continued to August 11. Besides, the discount offers and deals customers, customers will get a 10 percent discount on an instant basis after using their SBI credit cards for paying their purchase. In addition to this, Rs 2,000 cashback on domestic flight bookings after using Amazon India.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 has been begun on Aug 8, 2019, and it will continue till August 11. Besides from the discount offers and deals customers, customers will get a 10 percent discount instantly after using their SBI credit cards for paying their purchase. Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback on domestic flight bookings after using Amazon India. In case you are planning to offer to buy an Amazon’s upcoming sale season, here are the top five deals that you can look at:

Smartphones: Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on the purchase of the smartphones from its platform during the sale season. Amazon said that it would offer Rs 7,500 off on the purchase of Xiaomi smartphones and Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3.

Apart from this, e-retailer will offer up to Rs 18,000 off on the purchase of Samsung smartphones, up to Rs 20,000 off on the purchase of Oppo and Honor smartphones and up to Rs 9,000 off on the purchase of Vivo smartphones among other things.

Amazon Echo devices: Amazon India is offering up to Rs 33 percent of Rs 5,000 off on the purchase of Amazon Echo devices.

Company is also offering a flat 20 percent off on the purchase of Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K and up to Rs 4,500 off on the purchase of Kindles. Additionally, the company offering a part of Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo Dot and a smart plug and two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers and a smart bulb both for Rs 5,499.

Speakers and headphones: Consumer electronics items such as speakers and headphones will also be available at a discounted price during the upcoming Freedom sale 2019.

Customers will get 60 percent off on the purchase of headphones, speakers and home audio systems will be available with a discount of up to 50 percent. Besides this customers will buy Boat and JBL speakers starting at Rs 999. The e-retailer will also host a daily flash sale for headphones and speakers at 6 pm during the sale season.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers: Smartwatches and fitness trackers too are receiving massive discounts during the Amazon Freedom sale 2019. Amazon would offer up to 40 percent off on the purchase of smartwatches and it would also host a daily flash sale for smartwatches at 6 pm. Additionally to this, the fitness trackers will be available starting Rs 999 during the sale season.

Smart TVs: Amazon India is also offering up to 60 percent off on the purchase of smart TVs.

It is also offering no-cost EMIs starting Rs 833 per month. Customers can get up to Rs 22,00 off on buying a new smart TV during the sale using the exchange offer. Additionally, e-retailer is providing upto 35 percent off on premium TVs from Sony and Samsung.

Customers who buy a 43-inch SamsungFull HD TV will get a Fire TV Stick free.

