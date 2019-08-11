Amazon Freedom Sale ends today: Amazon Freedom Sale will be closed on Sunday , Aug 11, 2019 and the sale is offering some attractive offers for the buyers to purchase. Be it Smartphones or kitchnen appliances, Amazon India is providing discounts at every product which you can afford easily. Yes, Amazon has the best deal for al the buyers who want to purchase items under Rs. 10,000.

Amazon Freedom Sale ends today: Amazon Freedom Sale will end today on Sunday , Aug 11, 2019. The sale is offering various attractive options for the buyers t to purchase. From smartphones, Tv sets, fashion, kitchen appliances, the sale is live on all the possible products. etc. However, in case you have a fixed budget and you want to buy under something under Rs.10,000, then put rest to all your worries, Amazon is also providing the best deals to you too.

Smartphones: Sale brings you numerous pocket- friendly smartphones from top brands such as Samsung, Honor, Oppo, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M20: Model comes with memory storage of 3+32 GB, 13MP+5MP ultra-wide dual camera along with 8MP f2.0 front camera. This smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 3x fast charge. It has a dual SIM holder available for Rs 9,990.

Xiaomi Mi A2:Model as an operating system of Android v8.1 Oreo with 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core processor. Memory storage of 4+64 GB, 12MP+20MP dual rear camera and 20MP front-facing camera which is listed at 43 per cent discount for Rs 9,990.

Redmi Y2: It has a 3080mAH lithium-polymer battery with a dual SIM holder. A 41 per cent discount is available now on Rs 7,999. This model comes with a storage of 4+64 GB with a 12MP +5MP dual rear camera and 16MP front-facing camera.

Oppo A7: Memory storage of 3+64GB with a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with an AI beauty and 16MP front-facing camera. It also has an Android v8.1 Oreo which is based on Color OS 5.2 operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor. Customers can buy this handset at 41 per cent discount for Rs 9,990.

Honor 9N: Model comes with a memory storage of 4+64GB with a 13MP+2MP dual camera and 16MP front-facing camera. It has a 3000mAH lithium-polymer battery and Android v8 Oreo operating system with 2.36GHz + 1.7GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor. A 44 per cent discount is available on Rs 8,999.

Electronics

JBL Charge 3: Portable speaker comes with the wireless Bluetooth streaming. It has 20 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings. It is waterproof and also has a dual external passive bass radiators which is available at 36 per cent discount for Rs 8,999. This bluetooth speaker has 14 watt dual speakers and is IPX5 waterproof and shockproof. It also has a 3000mAh rechargeable battery. A whopping of 64 percent discount on this device and is priced at Rs 2,499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: Its dimensions include a 7- inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels

resolution. This comes with 8 GB storage, WiFi, 4G LTE, voice calling and a 4000mAH lithium-ion battery and it is available at Rs 9,589.

Lenovo Tab 7: The dimensions include 6.98-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and comes with 16 GB storage, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Voice Calling, 3500mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours. Customers can avail this device at 30 per cent off at Rs 9,499. Canon E420 All-in-One ink efficient WiFi Printer: It has all-in-one functionality and can print, scan

and copy. It’s connectivity, Wi-Fi, USB, Canon Selphy App, Apple Airprint, Google Cloud Print. It is

Lenovo Tab 7: Its dimensions include a 6.98-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and comes with 16 GB storage, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, voice calling, 3500mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours. Customers can avail this at 30 percent off at Rs 9,499. Canon E420 All-in-One Ink Efficient WiFi Printer: It has an all-in-one functionality and can print, scan and copy. It’s Connectivity – Wi-Fi, USB, Canon Selphy App, Apple Airprint, Google Cloud Print. It is available with a 32 per cent discount for Rs 6,499. Epson Eco Tank L3101 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer: Model can print, scan, and copy. It is appropriate for home and small office. Pages per minute – 33 pages (Black & White), 15 pages (Colour). It is priced at 9,499.

Home appliances

Under home appliances, customers can buy Micromax (32”) HD ready LED Tv for Rs 9,499, Phillips (22”) 5400 Series full HD LED TV for Rs 8,499 (33 percent off), Godrej 181L 2-star direct-cool refrigerator for Rs 9,990 and a Mitashi 100L 2-star direct-cool single-door refrigerator for Rs 8,499. You can also get a Samsung 7.2 kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine at 29 percent off for Rs 9,699, and LG 6.5 kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine for Rs 9,999.

Furniture

Solimo Tucana Engineered Wood Queen Bed (Walnut Finish) at 50 per cent off for Rs 8,999. A massive 72 per cent discount on home centre montoya 4 seater dining table set with chair and bench available for Rs 9,950.

Complete your living room with a comfy bean – center table (Alinea) which is priced at Rs 2,199 (41 per cent off) and home centre montoya coffee table which is listed at 57% off for Rs 5,995. A DeckUp Turrano 3-Door Shoe Rack at 54 per cent off for Rs 5,499. There’s also Solimo (Amazon brand) Pyxis Engineered Wood 2-Door Wardrobe which is available for Rs 8,499.

Amazon has partenered with the SBI bank. Customers can avail an instant 10 per cent off after using SBI credit card and the sale will end on August 11.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App