Amazon Freedom Sale: Amazon has launched a hot sale from 8th August to 11 August 2019. Those customers who looking for a great deal in Laptops, cameras, headphone and LED or LCD TV's can now steal the deal on Amazon.in. Check out the top 5 Laptops which will make your Rakhi day more special.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Looking for great deals on Laptops? Here comes a Freedom Sale! launched by Amazon. The sale is little special and unique for those customers who are looking for great deals on electronic products and especially for those who are searching deals and offers on high-end laptops, Amazon Freedom Sale brought a chance for you, to buy great laptops on discounts and offers.

However, the Amazon hot Freedom Sale is not only on laptops but on cameras, LED, LCD Tv screen, headphone and what not you name it they get it, whoa, that’s a great deal! So after great research, we bought the top 5 great Laptops which will sound value for money to those who are searching for laptops on discounts.

Top 5 Laptop Deals

ASUS VIVOBOOK X407UA-BV420T is a 14-inch laptop with a 7th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM. The Laptop has a feature of 256GB of SSD storage and runs on Windows 10. Current the ASUS VIVOBOOK X407UA-BV420T laptop is available for Rs 26,990. On Amazon, around 200 customers have given the product 3.5 stars rating and the total weight of the laptop is 1.55kg laptop.

LENOVO LEGION Y540 81SY00C3IN is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, powered by the 9th Gen Core Intel i5 processor, its basically a gaming laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 128 GB SSD and a 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU. Its a perfect choice to play PUBG on it is developed to complete all the gaming needs. That’s all you can get LENOVO LEGION Y540 81SY00C3IN for Rs 72, 990. Till now LENOVO LEGION Y540 81SY00C3IN got 4-star ratings by the verified customers and the total weight of the laptop is 2.3Kg with 5 hrs battery life.

HP ENVY 13-AH0043TX is the 13.3-inch laptop with a 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU and comes in different SKUs. The HP ENVY 13-AH0043TX has been equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. With all these features HP ENVY 13-AH0043TX is available in just Rs 72,990. The weight of the HP ENVY 13-AH0043TX is around 1.21 Kg with the 4.5-star ratings by Amazon verified customers.

DELL INSPIRON 5570 is a 15.6-inch Full HD display laptop with 8GB RAM, 128GB of SSD and standard 2TB HDD. It’s one of the best laptops from DELL INSPIRON as it is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor and AMD Radeon 530 GPU. DELL INSPIRON 5570 is available in just Rs 56,499.00, and the weight of the laptop is 2.5kg with 3-star ratings given by Amazon customers.

LENOVO YOGA 920 is Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 13.3-inch UHD IPS display with a resolution of 3840x2160p. The Lenovo Yoga series of laptops till now has got a 5-star rating by the customers as its a high-end device in Lenovo Yoga series powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. With all these features you can grab the LENOVO YOGA 920 deal on just Rs 1,04,990, for a limited period of time. The LENOVO YOGA 920 has a battery life of 10 hrs and its weight is 1.37kg with a 5-star rating given by Amazon customers.

Amazon Freedom Sale will only be available from 8 August 2019 to 11 August 2019. To make your Rakhi day special go and Grab the deal before it ends!

