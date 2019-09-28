Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will kickstart from September 29 midnight for their Prime members. A six-day sale with a lot of discounts on amazing discounts si available on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale is here for their Prime members. It will kickstart from September 29 midnight. It is a six-day sale with a lot of discounts. It also offers amazing discounts on smartphones smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products.

The Amazon has tied up with the State Bank of India to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank’s credit and debit card users during the Great Indian Festival sale. This sale will bring discounts on popular products which are open for Amazon’s Prime members

Following are the discounts on the smartphones that are worth to buy

Apple iPhone XR

Apple’s popular iPhone XR is available at its lowest price ever during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

A 64GB variant of iPhone XR which currently being sold at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900). It had received a price cut in India recently, post the launch of iPhone 11 series. You can use a State Bank of India credit or debit card to receive a 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (8GB, 256GB) has been slashed down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999). also offering a lot of exchange offer to make the deal, even more, appealing up to Rs. 13,000.

One can add the 10 percent SBI cards discount. OnePlus 7T is also on sale right now in India from today. But if in case you want cheaper, One Plus 7 isn’t too bad either

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) has been reduced to Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999). Similar to OnePlus 7, this phone has several maximum instant discounts worth Rs. 13,000. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera with triple rear camera setup. It has also 6.67-inch display which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 which was originally priced at MRP Rs. 73,600 has come down to Rs. 42,999 in a Lightning Deal on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. If one is interested to spend a lot of money on Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 is a good option. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards. While some debit cards can also pay via EMI. You will also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung’s affordable Galaxy M30 has also made an addition to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is presently selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490).

A maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000 are available on this phone. Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. It also has a triple rear camera setup and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 chipset.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

