Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been kicked off once again this year. The sale was stared for the Amazon Prime users in India. From September 29, the Great Indian Festival sale has begun for all users including Prime and non-Prime users. During the great Indian sale, Amazon is set to offer massive discounts to smartphones across various brand and price. Android smartphones and iPhones both are selling with huge discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will end on October 4.

Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent additional discount to all the consumers using SBI debit card while shopping. During the Great Indian Festival sale, there are a few smartphones that went to sale for the first time- like the brand new model of the OnePlus series, OnePlus 7T. There are many other smartphones that are selling with a huge discount. There are also some recently launched smartphones that have the lowest ever price during the Great Indian Festival sale. Here are the top 10 smartphone deals available in the Great Indian Festival sale that you must not miss.

iPhone XR: This is the best smartphone deal available on Amazon. The iPhone XR is available to purchase at Rs 39,999, which is a flat discount. Other than that, those who will buy with State Bank of India Debit card will get Rs 2,000 off on shopping.

OnePlus 7: Amazon is giving a massive offer on OnePlus 7 during the sale. The OnePlus 7 is available at Rs 29,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. This is the first time when the OnePlus 7 is available at a price under Rs 30,000 in the Indian market.

Redmi 7A: This is one of the most popular phones recently in the Indian market and the entry-level smartphone of the Xiaomi company. The Redmi 7A is selling at Rs 4,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale in India. Buyers will get Rs 500 cashback on shopping with Amazon Pay balance.

Samsung Galaxy M30: The Samsung Galaxy M30 is selling at a lower price of Rs 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It s one of the best smartphones in the market under Rs 10,000.

OnePlus 7 Pro: The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best smartphone deal available in the Great Indian Festival sale. During the sale, the OnePlus 7 Pro is set to sell at Rs 44,999. Considering the specifications the OnePlus 7 Pro model offers, it’s a great deal to consider.

