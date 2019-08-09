Amazon sale is an awaited one for people who tend to purchase the household item and this time also amazon is giving great offers.

Amazon is back with some amazing deals and offers in their ongoing freedom sale. The sale comes with some unmatchable offers and discounts and if you are planning to buy a refrigerator then this sale has many options for you. Here are some refrigerators with huge discount which will make you click “buy now” right away.

Samsung 253l, 4 Star, Frost free, Double door refrigerator

Samsung never fails to give satisfactory products to the consumers and this refrigerator from Samsung is filled with amazing features which are very convenient for users.

M.R.P.: Rs. 31,250

Amazon price: Rs. 23,290

LG 260 L, 4 stars, frost-free, double door refrigerator

LG is making consumer’s life good by giving amazing features in really affordable prices and Amazon is making it even more affordable for the buyers.

M.R.P.: Rs 33,090 Amazon price: Rs 24,490 Haier 320l, Frost Free, Double Door, 3 Star refrigerator Haier is giving maximum discount through Amazon and this refrigerator is a right choice for those who look for spacious refrigerator. M.R.P.: Rs 40,300 Amazon price: Rs 25,490 Whirlpool Intellifresh Refrigerator If it is about branded and affordable eletronic purchase then whirlpool has to be their with some noticeable features. M.R.P.: Rs 32,900 Amazon price: Rs 25,999 Godrej 331L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door refrigerator When it comes to any electronic purchase Godrej is trusted by many of Indians and Amazon has also listed it in the sale which makes it even more affordable for people. M.R.P.: Rs 33,150 Amazon price: Rs 24,499

