Amazon's Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 sale: The Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones feature FHD+ AMOLED display and are powered by Exynos 7904 chipset. All the smartphones come under the price range of Rs 20,000.

Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 sale: After the grand success of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, Samsung India is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy M30. Samsung’s M10 has given tough competition to Xiaomi’s Note series Smartphones. Both Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 are priced under Rs 20,000. The Galaxy M30’s 4GB RAM variant is anticipated to cost around Rs 14,990, whereas the 6GB RAM variant will cost around Rs 17,990. The Samsung Galaxy M20’s 3GB RAM variant costs Rs 10,990 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,990. The full specification and features of Galaxy M20 and M30 are as follows:

Galaxy M20:

1. It features 6.3-inch FHD + AMOLED display with the aspect ratios of 19:5:9 which is powered by EXYNOS 7904 chipset.

2. It comes sports a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 13–megapixel and the secondary camera is of 5-megapixel. The smartphone features a front camera of 8-megapixel.

3. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is powered by a battery of 5,000 mAh.

4. the smartphone has a Type-C USB port.

Galaxy M30:

1. It has the display of 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 1080×2280 resolution and aspect ratio of 19:9

2. It features the same EXYNOS 7904 chipset.

3. The big twist is that Galaxy M30 sports a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is of 13-megapixel and the secondary sensor is of 5-megapixel with an ultra wide angle lens whereas the third one is a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

4. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front camera.

Galaxy M10:

1. It features 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary camera and 5-megapixel front camera.

2. It has 6.22-inch HD+ Infinity V Display with 90% screen ratio.

3. The smartphone is powered by a 3400 mAh lithium-ion battery.

4. It features a 6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor.

All the smartphones are based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The company has made some changes with the fingerprint sensor by placing it on the back panel of the Smartphones.

