Amitabh Bachchan is all set to give a unique voice experience to Amazon Alexa users from next year onward. He is going to be the first celebrity voice for Alexa in India, according to the company.Customers in India would be able to access Mr Bachchan’s ‘classic’ voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience,as per the official statement released by Amazon.Users can simply say, “Alexa, Say Hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan” on any Alexa-enabled device such as Echo device, Fire TV, Alexa app, Amazon shopping app. Also, several third party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in. Users can ask Alexa’s Bachchan to tell jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice, and lots more.

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”, Mr Bachchan said in a mailed statement on joining Alexa’s voice experience.According to Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India,’Every Indian who has grown up watching Bollywood, has a memorable experience with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice’.

He added that the combination is set to deliver a perfect pitch that is expected to simplify the lives of our customers. “We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice,” Kumar said.The Shehanshah of Bollywood joins the Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson, who was the first ever celebrity to join Amazon’s Celebrity Voice Programme in December 2019. As per Amazon’s announcement, Bachchan’s Alexa skill will be limited to India and he will speak in Hindi.

