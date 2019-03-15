Android Q Beta version for Pixel phones launched: The beta version of the Android Q has made its debut and the OS can be used by the Google Pixel smartphone users. Users are going to witness a number of new features in the Android Q Beta and a better Android experience.

Android Q Beta version for Pixel phones launched: Google’s upcoming smartphone Operating System named as Android Q is going to launch by the end of 2019. The beta version of the Android Q is available now and the non-developers can access it too. The Android Q comes with new features including enhanced privacy, dark mode and more. The beta version of any Android is first availed by the people using Google Pixel smartphones. This time Google has added the first generation Google Pixel smartphones Pixel and Pixel XL in the beta testing list.

Here is a list of the latest features added to the new Google Android Q beta version:

1. The users are allowed to control the location permission in the new update of Android. The users can choose from three location permission options including ‘allow all time’, ‘allow only while the app is in use’ and ‘deny’ respectively.

2. The new Android update is going to feature a dark mode which has no on or off switch for now. The dark mode can be activated by switching the smartphone from normal mode to battery saving mode.

3. The Android update allows different apps to automatically toggle between the required settings like Bluetooth, data connection, etc without any hassle.

4. The screenshots taken in the new update will have a black space at the place of the notch. It is unclear whether the space for notch is the part of an update or an error.

5. The Android Q beta version has provided users with a smart way to share WiFi passwords. Users can share their WiFi details in the form of a QR code.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More