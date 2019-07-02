Apple 2019 iPhone 11: Smartphone giant Apple iPhone 11 2019, one of the anticipated handset of the year 2019. However, Apple is facing a rough month, ahead of the launch. Yes, various CAD renders have been leaked online. As per SlashLeaks, CAD renders have showcased a trendy ugly design in the rear of the handset along with several features.

Apple 2019 iPhone 11: Smartphone giant Apple iPhone 11 2019 renders have been leaked online along with various features. As per various SlashLeaks, the CAD renders showcase Apple pushing forward with the notch as the largest to be found on a flagship smartphone, in the year 2019.

While the competitors going with the pop-up cameras, punch-hole cut-outs and display cameras. Apple seems to be tried and tested with a notched design housing the face ID sensor. However, in case some are wondering Apple would not use the ugly camera hump on the rear, well this is not true. It is one of the key features of iPhone 11 which has been highlighted in the overall handset.

However, the other feature which has mainly been highlighted is the camera hump. As per Forbes report, the camera hump. It seems to be an induction cooker hob from Ikea which has widely been appreciated across the world.

Since Apple goes with slim designing, the ugly hump easily that’s trendy. Already, Apple iPhone 11 has started been associated with #UglyDesign and is creating a lot of waves in the smartphone industry.

Located at the top corner of the iPhone 11 series of handsets, this housing will feature lenses, and sensors which fits together in a weird square hump. A charging port at the bottom is following a similar trend sued by Apple on previous iPhones. Earlier, reports suggested that Apple would feature a USB Type-C port at the bottom. iPhones will use a Lightning port if anything goes by the latest renders.

Though the renders have spoilt the interest before the launch, but surely raised a level of eagerness to know more about the handset.

