Apple Arcade soft launch Sayonara Wild Hearts: In a surprising turn of events, Apple’s premium mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade, soft-launched of Sayonara Wild Hearts three days earlier for iOS 13 beta users ahead of an official release on September 19. Seems like Apple Service developers were also not aware of this three-day early release. On September 16, game apps developer Simogo took to Twitter and wrote that it had no knowledge in advance of the soft launch for Apple Arcade. Also urged those accessing the game early should not spoil it for anyone who were waiting for the official release.

It was also mentioned that possibly it was not the final version of the game, so there could be a patch coming ahead of the official release date.

Hey yo. We worked very hard for the past four years on Sayonara Wild Hearts, and had no idea about the Apple Arcade beta-stuff that is currently happening, so please do us a favour and don’t spoil the game for people who can’t play it yet. Thank you! <3 — Simogo (@simogo) September 16, 2019

Following the Simogo’s tweet, the game’s publisher, Annapurna Interactive, similarly pointed out that the elements of the game Sayonara Wild Hearts had been leaked. The game launch is still scheduled for September 19 launch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Not all of the games planned for the official launch. They would appear to be live when Digital Trends tried out the service themselves. However, Dodo Peak developer Kyle Erf was eager about the game releasing early.

Apple Arcade’s premium subscription service offers a library of over 100 premium mobile games across all iOS devices. It neither ads nor in-game purchases, and costs $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial available at the launch.

